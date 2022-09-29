Starting Your Rental Property Empire

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- In this show, host Magnus Carter is joined by Lane Kawaoka, one the world's predominant investors in multiple unit dwelling units or MDU for short. With investments in over 9 US markets alone Magnus is going to ask the hard questions about finding the right property, which markets are the best to start out in and when is it the right time to advance into another market. These are just a few of the items to be talked about on this show.



About Lane Kawaoka:

Lane Kawaoka owns 7 Manufactured Home Parks and 21 apartment buildings, and one Assisted-Living Facility totalling 4,500+ units in 9 US Markets.



He is also a Licensed Professional (PE) with a Masters degree in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in Construction Management and a Bachelors in Industrial Engineering both from the University of Washington. As an engineer Lane has managed over $230 million dollars of capital construction projects in both the public (City, State, Federal) and private sector.



Lane's passion project SimplePassiveCashflow.com, is a Top-50 Investing podcast and free resource for passive real estate investing. Working as a high paid professional in Corporate America and frustrated by the traditional wealth building dogma, Lane was compelled to inspire and mentor other working professionals on how to do real estate investing and build their own portfolios. Lane urges other working professionals to just get started by utilizing their highest and best use (their day job) to save down payment money to acquire single family home rentals. The Simple Passive Cashflow method is to only buy investments with a healthy cash flow buffer that can withstand a market downturn. Lane has gotten so much appreciation for his work via these kind words from his audience.



In addition to mentoring, Lane also partners with beginning investors who want to build their portfolio, but are too busy to handle direct investments. He uses his engineering mind, investing knowledge, and network to crowdsource due-diligence through the 4,500+ members of the Hui Deal Pipeline Club. Together they have placed over $60 Million dollars worth of capital to acquire $600 Million dollars of total real estate.



About Making More Money for You!

Tuesday at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel



Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start. And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes. Tune in to find out how this show is going to change your life. Live captures your attention as it considers life issues that will intrigue and inform you each Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific Time, 4PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Tune in at 1pm PT/4PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065



About VoiceAmerica

