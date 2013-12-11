Startup Bahrain's December 2013 Issue Is out and It'll Bring Music to Your Ears

Manama, Bahrain -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Bahrain's first and only independent digital publication Startup Bahrain published their latest issue today on iOS devices and Android tablets. In this issue, Seeros Juma'a talks to Startup Bahrain about his journey through music from hobby to fame as Bahrain's most influential Arabic music producer.



This issue also features an exclusive story on Ahmed Zainal, the island's latest and hottest house music producer and DJ and his experience from working in the PR industry to spinning at Bahrain's biggest events. Ahmed will also be talking about his latest accomplishments, the Bahrain Music Conference (BMC), the first conference in the region focusing on bringing professionals and hobbyists in the music industry under one roof.



Startup Bahrain launched a major update with their previous issue, featuring an all-new design, several new sections including "Handpicks", where the team behind the magazine curates the greatest reads, books, and stories on startups and entrepreneurship and "Startup Essentials", a new way to help those who serve the business community find their audiences with what they offer.



With currently over 4,000 subscribers, Startup Bahrain's small and independent nature aims to serve the small and medium business community to build the lacking platform that connects them with one another and with those who may help, support, and inspire their businesses.



"We think we out do ourselves with every issue. We have a lot yet to accomplish and without all the help we get from our contributors, none of what we have accomplished so far would have been possible. While every issue is a milestone, they are also starting points to a lot to come. It is as unfortunate as it is expected that while we are facing many of the challenges the startups we cover face, we are also trying to solve them in the same inspiring ways they speak to us about. This puts us in their shoes and experience. We can't wait to show you all that we are working on." said Ahmed AlSawafiri, Startup Bahrain's founder and editor-in-chief.



The team behind Startup Bahrain is also announcing their latest project called "Startup Mornings". "This is really exciting. It's our latest experiment that we're hoping to introduce to the region inspired by the successes of similar initiatives abroad. We think those who read Startup Bahrain and those who like being around like minded people will really enjoy this. We will start experimenting with this soon as we continue to announce more information." said Bader Kamal, Startup Bahrain's designer.



TO DOWNLOAD

Startup Bahrain is available for free download and subscription on iOS devices and Android tablets. A new issue is published on the first week of every month. To download, visit startupbahrain.com or visit your device's app store and look for "Startup Bahrain". Follow @startupbahrain on Twitter for more information, updates, and other great things.



ABOUT Startup Bahrain

STARTUP BAHRAIN (http://www.startupbahrain.com),Bahrain’s first and only independent digital publication on startups, the business community, and the future of entrepreneurship. Thousands of people rely on Startup Bahrain's interactive, resourceful, inspirational, and exclusive content to start their businesses, grow, and succeed.



Startup Bahrain was founded in Bahrain in 2013 and is currently on its 10th issue.