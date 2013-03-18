Accelerate Genius Coaching and Mentoring Program Now Accepting Registrations for Startup Businesses

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Startup businesses seeking to expand their companies may now complete registrations for the Accelerate Genius mentoring and coaching program that starts April 16th, 2013.



Guy Madison, Accelerate Genius founder/CEO and recent managing partner for startup accelerator Blueprint for Business, saw Oklahoma’s vibrant business climate as a great place to foster and build an entrepreneurial ecosystem.



“With Oklahoma City being the #1 place to launch startup businesses, it made sense to create a program that would promote the spirit of entrepreneurship right here at home. Our mentors are successful business leaders who are excited about being a part of helping our city and state grow,” said Madison.



Accelerate Genius seeks to help exceptional entrepreneurs build great startup businesses here in Oklahoma. All startup businesses accepted into the coaching and mentoring program will have access to over $100,000 worth of perks and incentives. Submit registrations at http://accelerategenius.com/services-2/



Accelerate Genius will offer two programs: the 12-week coaching program for startup businesses, and an intense mentorship driven, seed stage startup accelerator later in 2013. For additional information on Accelerate Genius, visit http://accelerategenius.com.