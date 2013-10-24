Startup Company Bans Members of Congress and the President from Using New Service

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- New startup company RemindGrams.com has banned members of Congress and the President from using their new service. The California based company provides virtual assistants for seniors and the elderly population living alone in the United States. New tele-'gram' service provides virtual reminders, companionship and important updates for family members.“One in eight Americans are 64 years or older and nearly half live already alone,” said Teresa Boenzi, co-founder of Remind Grams.



“Times are tough and leaders in Washington often overlook the little guys. Special interests are our clients and their families. We are passionate about seriously helping improve peoples lives each day for the better. Until Congress and the administration get their act together- we won't accept them as clients." According to recent Census Bureau's projections, the elderly population in the United States will more than double between now and the year 2050, to over 80 million. Most of that growth will occur over the next fifteen years between 2015 and 2030 when the "baby boomer" generation enters their elderly years. By 2050, as many as 1 in 5 Americans could be elderly.



About Remind Grams

Remind Grams is a friendly 24/7 concierge service for seniors that; - Calls and checks on a loved one's daily well-being, - Monitors and records medication times, as well as the proper dosage, - Checks daily eating habits, medical appointments, and transportation needs.



Ryan Fleming

RemindGrams.com

562.546.3014

hello@RemindGrams.com

RemindGrams.com