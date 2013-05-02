Startup Retailer of Premium Skin Care Products Launches Its Online Store

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Lureful.com, a New Jersey based e-commerce company launched its online store this week with the first set of products from the Australian biotechnology skin care manufacturer, Carlmark International. At Lureful.com, American consumers can now browse and purchase anti-aging serums that are popular in Europe, Asia and Australia.



Lureful.com showcases three skin care products from Carlmark - bTX, Collagen Concentrate and Pure Placenta. Developed using cutting edge skin care technologies, all three products use natural ingredients to help reduce wrinkles and address the visible effects of aging.



bTX, which contains the active ingredient Argireline, is known to be a safer, non-invasive alternative to more expensive and risky treatments. Collagen Concentrate is 100% pure plant extract collagen to help boost elasticity of the skin. Completing its initial product line, Pure Placenta consists of stem cells extracted from sheep placenta. Admired in the skin care industry for many years in countries like Australia and New Zealand, Pure Placenta helps improve skin tone affected by the aging process.



Lureful.com encourages visitors to register as members on its site. This will allow subscribers to receive information on special offers and discounts from its store. Recently, Lureful offered samples to new subscribers giving them the opportunity to get a glimpse of the “Lureful Experience” before it officially opened its doors.



About Lureful.com

Lureful.com provides high-end skin care solutions from around the world that are proven effective and have yet to make a big footprint in the US. Lureful’s mission is to deliver quality products to US consumers seeking alternative solutions to overpriced domestic products.



Company Contact: Jon Fabros, Head of Sales and Marketing

Company Email: press@lureful.com

Company Phone: 1 (877) 292-2729