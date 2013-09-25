TapTrack Acceptance to Startupbootcamp Accelerator Program

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- TapTrack is excited to announce that the NFC startup company has been accepted into the NFC & Contactless 2013 startup accelerator program in Amsterdam. From more than 250 applications TapTrack was selected as one of the 10 teams to participate. Run by the highly successful Startupbootcamp (www.startupbootcamp.org), the NFC & Contactless program is focused on companies like TapTrack that aim to bring NFC to real life applications. Of the previous 10 startups that participated in the previous cohort, 9 were funded by the end of the 12 week program, a fantastic track record. The TapTrack team is looking forward to an enriching and rewarding experience.



About TapTrack

TapTrack is an NFC solutions provider focused on enterprise verticals and B2B applications. TapTrack’s platform makes it easy to integrate NFC with your solution or project using TapTrack NFC apps, hardware and API. (www.TapTrack.com)



About Startupbootcamp

Startupbootcamp is a mentorship driven program; these mentors drive the startups acceleration over the 3 month program - and often for months or years afterwards. The Startupbootcamp founders team, together with their group of international mentors, can open the door to nearly every investor, customer or partner. The value is the quality of that network. The mentors work closely with the startups to develop their product, validate their business model, get their first pilot customers and aim to get funding at the end of the program. Startupbootcamp facilitates this mentorship driven model by providing startups with the essential tools needed to have a concrete focus during the 3 month program. What are these essential tools? The program provides €15,000 towards living expenses for the team during the program,months co-working space, over €150,000 in sponsored services and the platform to pitch to over 400 investors at Investor Demo Day.