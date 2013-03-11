StartupLiker.com a Social Boosting Service for Startups Launches

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- A unique situation many startup businesses face today is a reliance on social media. Founders and business owners of all sizes are focusing more on getting their message out with social media services like Twitter, Google+ and Facebook because it is very cost effective and builds an excellent targeted community. Many times going social is the most important element for the success of a startup because of the support and feedback that arises through the social growing process. Startups look more and more for organic low-cost ways people notice and get interested in their company. Using the normal route, asking friends and family to follow your startup, is important but doesn’t always prove to be as fruitful as you might imagine. With how strong the startup culture and movement has become, it would instead be ideal for other startups to “like” and participate in their fellow startups growth, beta testing, and community building.



StartupLiker.com’s creator has come up with an elegant solution which is possibly the best way to increase Startup social page likes. On StartupLiker.com startups are able build a community of like-minded support and help accelerate social growth through a strong, targeted community of startups. Social media has turned out to be a critical marketing and advertising tool due to the number of people visiting and using social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google+. Getting started is really simple. Startups can start by registering on http://startupliker.com/, create a standard WordPress post with your social sites, and publish the post. Typically, startups that have posted are liking, following, and participating on the social sites other startups have posted because instinctively founders want to help other founders. It is best to link more than one social media network to your post as this ensures a better chance to get noticed and experiment with the most effective social media outlets for your startup.



This is an ingenious method of how to increase startup Twitter followers, get likes on Facebook and grow circles on Google+. This service will be provided to startup owners for free, but will have a social cost, startups and their founders should use their social currency to like and support other startups. Why pay expensive ad fees when that capital can be helpful elsewhere in your business, especially when there is an opportunity for founders and startups in a similar situation to help each other out. StartupLiker.com is the new definition of winning social, and this model is definitely a win-win situation for all. The increase of likes can be used to create even more social and product traction in addition to developing new targeting strategies. StartupLiker.com is a natural choice to boost your startup business.



For more information about StartupLiker.com and how to increase social media likes for a startup, go to http://startupliker.com/about-startup-liker/ and help build your part of a strong startup community.



