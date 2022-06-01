Startups Create Biotech Recruitment Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- There are many more opportunities in biotech than there have ever been today. This is, in part, thanks to the many start-ups that have begun to dominate the sector, bringing agile working models as well as innovative products and services. Newly founded companies provide options for different ways of working, and moving away from the stereotypes that might have dominated the industry in the past. For those who are willing to take on the uncertainty that can come with working for such a new company, there are options in biotech that go beyond academia or the big pharmaceutical or biotech giants. Biotech start-ups can offer a lifestyle change, and may be much more likely to hire on the basis of aptitude and enthusiasm, as opposed to a list of credentials that has been set in concrete. The number of start-ups in biotech is also rising by the week so the range of opportunities available is getting increasingly broad.



As a leading specialist biotech recruiter, EPM Scientific has key relationships with many of the start-ups providing the brightest opportunities to talented people across the industry. The firm was established in 2012 and has grown to support the ever-changing nature of the life sciences sector, including biotech businesses. In addition to being a respected biotech recruiter, the team also has a range of expertise in connected hiring fields, including medical communications, regulatory, legal and compliance, safety/pharmacovigilance and clinical development roles. Resources at EPM Scientific are extensive and include a network of contacts with enterprises across the industry, as well as access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. Thanks to permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific is able to design options for any hiring need. That's why the firm is a go-to for both talented individuals in biotech, as well as the firms that are pioneering change.



The USA is a prime location for a biotech recruiter and EPM Scientific works across the country, in major cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and many other locations in between. The firm is also incredibly well supported on an international level, as the team in America is part of a 1,000 strong worldwide workforce. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. EPM Scientific has been able to help organizations across life sciences source business critical talent thanks to the strength of its own internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this biotech recruiter today, including Process Engineering Manager, Medical Science Liaison and Senior Biostatistician.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.