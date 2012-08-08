Startups Thrilled With Customized Relational Database Design from SQLXL.COM

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- SQL Server Consultant SQLXL.COM has launched a customized relational database design offer for start-ups in all industries which will allow them to benefit from database design services that are optimized for their specific needs – they will be able to access rich database systems and database-centric applications that meet their requirements for scalability, multitasking, speed, ruggedness and accuracy. SQLXL.COM is a SQL server consultant providing relational database design (design and build of corporate databases and database-centered business applications) and SQL server performance tuning (SQL tuning) of existing client databases to improve scalability and performance.



Without the vital business information provided by efficient and versatile business database applications, business resources may be misallocated and business efforts may ultimately fail - hence the need for customized and optimized business database solutions and applications which respond to the specific needs of start-ups by providing a robust, multitasking, secure and scalable facility for data collection, analysis, multi-format data retrieval and comprehensive reporting on demand.



SQL database experts SQLXL.COM now provide customized and optimized database solutions for start-ups. SQLXL.COM employs a unique result-oriented and efficiency-driven relational database design methodology to realize corporate databases and SQL business applications which are resilient, dynamic, scalable, reliable and cost-effective for start-ups.



“At SQLXL.COM, we are SQL Server experts equipped with the expertise and experience to determine the optimal corporate database requirements for start-ups, as well as ways to fine-tune their existing SQL databases to solve bottlenecks and improve performance. Our professional database solutions are completely reliable and cost-effective, as well as guaranteed to improve business outcomes by increasing the availability, reliability and scalability of their business data,” says CEO Dean Hansen.



As a SQL Server Consultant, SQLXL.COM specializes in the design and build of new SQL databases and deployment of SQL database-centered applications for business clients in various industries. SQLXL.COM also undertakes expert tuning of clients' existing SQL databases and SQL servers to detect and rectify performance bottlenecks as well as to correct errors in their SQL databases which may be causing poor productivity, inaccurate data and delayed information retrieval, among other issues.



Please contact SQLXL.COM for a free consultation. Call 1 613 822 1997 or send an email to support@sqlxl.com to get started.



About SQLXL.COM

SQLXL is a division of DTH Software Inc. SQLXL has been actively working with Microsoft® SQL Server since 1998, and is a SQL server consultant specializing in the design and build of database-centric applications for businesses in the private and public sector as well as the tuning of existing SQL databases to improve scalability and performance.



As a Certified Master on Experts Exchange, SQLXL is a regular contributor to the MSSQL zone of EXPERTS-EXCHANGE.COM.