Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of State Bank of Mauritius Limited (SBM) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'State Bank of Mauritius Limited (SBM) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'State Bank of Mauritius Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

State Bank of Mauritius Ltd (SBM) is a commercial bank based in Mauritius. The bank, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio of offerings include credit cards, home loans, vehicle loans, personal loan, savings plans, senior citizens savings, term deposit, asset finance, prepaid cards, debit cards, visa platinum debit cards, structured finance and treasury products. The bank also offers currency and securities trading services, asset management services, leasing, security broking and fiduciary services. Its products and services are distributed through various electronic delivery channels such as multi-currency point of sales (POS), automatic teller machines (ATMs), mobile banking, and Internet banking. SBM serves about 340,000 customers through a network of 48 service units and counters in India, Mauritius, and Madagascar. SBM is headquartered in Port Louis, Mauritius.



Companies Mentioned



State Bank of Mauritius Limited



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