State Farm Agency Proud to Be a Sponsor of the Houston Northwest Chamber Business Showcase

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- State Farm's success in automotive insurance is well known, but many people may not realize how many products they offer individuals and businesses. Greg Sherlock's State Farm Agency, located in Spring, TX, opened in November. After opening, they immediately joined the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce to spread the word on their variety of insurance products. One of their goals is to let people in the Houston community know about all of the different insurance products and financial services they offer. Some of the important products that State Farm offers include business/commercial insurance, health and dental insurance, life insurance, and retirement planning services.



State Farm will also be on-hand at the showcase to offer auto insurance quotes to those in search of lower auto premiums, offering potential discounts of up to 40%. Greg Sherlock is a huge believer in the local chamber, and sees active involvement as a crucial part of building relationships with the local business community. The agency will join close to 40 business vendors at the annual Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce Holiday Business Showcase and Luncheon on December 12th 2013.



About the showcase, Greg says, "Building relationships with local businesses is extremely important to us, and part of that is reaching out to show people exactly what we have to offer. People always think of State Farm as just offering auto insurance, but many people don't realize we provide comprehensive and competitive services for small businesses. Our business and commercial insurance is very competitive, while our standalone health insurance and dental insurance offered through Assurant is competitive too. We even offer financial services and mortgages through State Farm Bank. Our website allows people to get a quick quote, and they can also visit our Facebook page to see what our team is doing in the Houston community.”



With a team of four in his office that are licensed to handle auto, fire, health, and life insurance needs, the occasion provides a perfect opportunity for Greg to spread the word about State Farm’s full suite of services. It is also a perfect opportunity to let the community know about the comprehensive, quick, and easy-to-use quoting system that can be found on his State Farm website. In addition to building relationships by sponsoring and attending community events, Greg hopes to continue building local business relationships online as well.



About State Farm®

State Farm and its affiliates are the largest provider of car insurance in the U.S. and is a leading insurer in Canada. In addition to providing auto insurance quotes, their 17,800 agents and more than 65,000 employees serve 81 million policies and accounts — more than 79 million auto, home, life and health policies in the United States and Canada, and nearly 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats, and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 43 on the Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit statefarm.com® or in Canada statefarm.ca®.