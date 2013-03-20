State of Stance Releases Driver Project: Corey Hosford, Behind the Wheel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- State of Stance has released their Driver Project video on KSport driver Corey Hosford. This is the first installment in a video series going behind the scenes to see some of some of today’s top drivers. A project managed by Emil Garcia of State of Stance and Directed & Produced by Rolando Diaz of State of Stance. They go beyond the cars to see each driver on and off the track.



State of Stance flew out to Gilbert, AZ, KSport USA’s headquarters and hometown to Formula D driver Corey Hosford. Spending a few days both on and off the track with Corey and his Crew Chief Dustin Millard, they were able to see Corey and Dustin in professional mode and in personal mode.



The video shows the funnier, less serious side of the team, not just the side spectators see on race day. Residing in Gilbert, AZ Corey is quite the local hero and friend to many. When he’s not sliding the KSport 350Z in the Formula D Professional Drift circuit, he is a driving instructor at the Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. When he’s not instructing, he is usually daunting a bleach blond wig, polyester suit, cowboy hat, and making sure all his friends are always having a great time.



About Corey Hosford

Corey has been a driving instructor at Bondurant School of High Performance Driving for 9yrs. He has several podium finishes in Formula Drift and Formula Drift Pro Am competitions. General Motors precision driver Super Kart School instructor for 2yrs. He has raced Sports Car Club of America 360ci Sprint cars, Performance stock cars, Pro Auto Sports International Kart Federation, and Stars of Karting. Corey’s total racing & motorsports experience is over 16 years beginning from the age of 8yrs old.



About the KSport 350Z



Car – 2006 KSport USA Nissan 350z

Engine – Magnuson Supercharger, Eagle Crank, Eagle Rods, Wiseco Pistons, S&S Machined LS3 block.

Horsepower – 850+

Suspension – KSport Slide Kontrol

Brakes – KSport BBK Front and rear

Wheels – Wed Sports TC105n

Exterior – BASF KSport orange paint, AIT Body kit, with APR Aero

Interior – OMP Seats / Harness



Sponsors – KSport USA, Fueled Racing, Magnuson Superchargers, Elite Automotive, AIT Racing, APR Performance, Weds Wheels, Omp Racing, Exedy, Torco, Anzo USA, Future Fabrication, Moroso, State of Stance.



To view and post the video please visit: https://vimeo.com/stateofstance/driverprojectch



About State of Stance

Entering their third year, State of Stance has been recognized as a top tier automotive media blog and marketing entity. Established in southern Florida, it has grown into a global brand with readers from over 116 different countries. Growing their media presence through official media partnerships in renowned sanctions like Formula D, American LeMans, AutoCon, Traga Trophy, and HIN. State of Stance provides its readers with local and national motorsports and event coverage, feature material, industry news, product reviews, and one-off exclusive content and merchandise. For media inquiries, advertising, or general information please visit www.stateofstance.com.



