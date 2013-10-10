State-of-the-Art Website Allows Users to Design Their Own Label Sheets

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- ZipTape Label ID System's Cable Label Sheets, a manufacturer of cable and wire identification, has launched a reimagined, revamped website at CableLabelSheets.com. The company's web team spent three months updating, upgrading, and perfecting the new design.



The new site has been reorganized from top to bottom. With clear links to cable labels, product identification labels (under the heading "Product Labels"), print options, templates, and a custom quote form, this new site is intuitive and user-friendly.



Cable Label Sheets' parent company, ZipTape Label ID Systems, launched the design and print online tool ZTLabels.com earlier this summer. ZT-Labels was designed to facilitate the printing of laser sheet labels manufactured by, among others, Cable Label Sheets. The new CableLabelSheets.com includes a direct and obvious link to this free online tool so that its customers can take full advantage of the symbiotic relationship.



For customers who are interested in designing legends on their own software, the new site also offers downloadable label templates for all Cable Label Sheets products. These templates can be downloaded as PDFs or as Microsoft Word documents.



Membership information from the old site will be transferred to the new site. However, due to security upgrades, members will be asked to use email addresses rather than usernames and to reset their passwords when they log in for the first time through the new site. This password reset should only be required once and will help to ensure the safety of personal information.



Other features of the newly launched CableLabelSheets.com include a clear and simple option to sign up for the Cable Label Sheets Newsletter and a built-in blog. The blog has been transferred from its original Wordpress designed template in order to incorporate information and ordering options on one seamless platform.



About CableLabelSheets.com

CableLabelSheets.com remains the best source of cost effective, high quality wire identification online. Each of its products is printed on the best laser printer compatible material available. Visit the new website and find out more about the products at cablelabelsheets.com



Media Contact

Cable Label Sheets

2122W. 5thPlace

Tempe, AZ 85281

Source: Kylie Malstrom

Title: Content Writer

Website: CableLabelSheets.com

Info@CableLabelSheets.com

Tempe, AZ – United States

1-480-966-2999