"State of the Cloud: Analysis of Cloud Services, Companies, and Applications" Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Cloud computing is seen by many people as the natural evolution of Grid computing concepts. Both, for instance, rely on the use of service-based approaches for provisioning compute and data resources. The importance of understanding business models and the economics of distributed computing systems and services has generally remained unchanged in the move to Cloud computing. This understanding is necessary in order to build sustainable e-infrastructure and businesses around this paradigm of sharing Cloud services. Currently, only a handful of companies have created successful businesses around Cloud services.
This research evaluates the major trends in the cloud computing industry including the effect of cloud services on mobile applications/stores. The report includes a cloud computing case study and ROI assessment. It also includes a comparison of cloud services providers with analysis of major companies/offerings including Saleforce.com, Google, and a SWOT analysis of Amazon Cloud services.
Target Audience:
- Cloud services companies
- Network service providers
- Telecommunications companies
- Outsourcing firms and service bureaus
- Application developers and app stores
- Large multinational enterprise companies
- Small to Medium Business (SMB) and their suppliers
