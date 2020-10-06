State of the Union: Small Business in America

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Frank returns to the city of his birth Washington, DC! What will he find? Frank will be performing his LIVE show from our Nation's Capital and will be joined by another LIVE IP Radio Talk Show Host, who broadcasts from there. Together, they will endeavor to bring forth the Truth, Facts and Reality of Small Business in America, Right Now! The show will be OPEN to more time allotted to Live Call Ins from those in the Small Business Community who are in the KNOW and can uncover what we are not being told through the Fake News media. Frank will be spending 5 days in DC and that will include LIVE BizZne$$ Watch "Boots on the Ground", videocopy and interviews out and about the metropolitan DC area. Frank wants to see and hear what small business is dealing with in the heart of the nation. What don't we KNOW? Small Business is the backbone of America! The numbers and future trends are vital to this nation's prosperity and future. Tune in, to find out!



You are invited to contact Mr. Helring at (877) 3NOWBUZ or email him at info@bizznessbuzz.com. Show Host Website: bizznessbuzz.com



About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch

BizZness BuzZ is the LIVE IP Radio segment of the focus, while BizZne$$ Watch is the Outreach element where Mr. Helring will be seeking to interview Small Businesses at their locations to hear what they have to say. Professional MP4's will be produced to assist these businesses in "Elevating Their Brand and Expanding Their Reach". This will also include personal appearances/red carpets, speaking engagements and interview opportunities on other IP Radio Shows, TV and Cable. Mr. Helring has a "Renaissance" background in the Small Business Community and currently owns his own Small Business www.ocallure.com, which makes him one who knows his subject matter first hand. The show has been airing since it's premiere on August 5th which two shows now completed the first being "The American Restaurant CRYSIS" and the second "Hard Dollar vs. Soft Dollar Costs???" The primary focus during the COVID19 Shut Down of Small Businesses in America are to identify those problematic and impacted market sector/industry specified arena's of the Small Business Community that are seeking Experts, Resources and the Opportunity to VOICE out their Truth, Facts and Reality that they are now facing and contending with every day that passes. Small Business is under siege and suffering from being marginalized by the current unrest and lack of advocacy representation by both political and media resources. Mr. Helring is committed to the mission of Small Business not just Surviving but eventually Thriving once again.



