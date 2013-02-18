State Programs to Provide Programs to First Time Home Buyers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The tax credit of the federal government has disappeared, but there are several state programs offered for first-time home buyers these days. States give out millions of dollars in grants yearly to first-time home buyers, which can range between $3000 and $15000 for each family. However, majority of individuals who are applying for this grant do not know this.



The buyerprograms.net website was created to identify these first time home buyer programs, grants, incentives and down payment assistance help.



Did you know that there are others which include grants from each state’s Housing and Finance Agencies. These agencies can provide up to $15000 in down payment assistance for first-time home buyers. There are also other state, municipal and local programs that provide grants, low mortgage rates, tax incentives and down payment help to everyone buying a property for the first time.



BuyerPrograms.net also highlights some of the prominent first-time home buyer programs including VA loans, FHA loans, Fannie Mae funding and different programs provided by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The home purchasing incentives of Fannie May funding include low requirement of down payment, home funding for everyone who have bad credit profile, no appraisal charge, as well as flexible mortgage agreements.



Home purchasers who have low FICO credits might be eligible for financing opportunities offered by the Federal Housing Administration. Everyone who has inconsistent job status or people who have filed previously for bankruptcy find it simpler to be eligible for loans provided by the Federal Housing Administration.



There are lots of programs that the state governments provide and it can be overwhelming for a first time home buyer to find the information they need. For first-time home buyers, a website like buyerprograms.net will help identify which programs are available and how to qualify.



About Buyer Programs

Buyer Programs, (http://buyerprograms.net), based in Denver, CO is a leading provider of informational resources for prospective first time home buyer. Their online services focus on providing accurate guidelines and information to first time home buyers.



Company: Buyer Programs

Contact: buyerprograms@gmail.com

Website: BuyerPrograms.net

Address: Denver, Colorado