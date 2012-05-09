State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Investor Lawsuit Alleges Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- An investor in NYSE:STT shares filed a lawsuit against certain current and former directors of State Street Corporation over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with State Street’s foreign currency exchanges and certain mortgage-backed securities.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to properly oversee State Street’s foreign currency exchanges and mortgage-backed securities that exposed State Street Corporation billions of dollars in potential legal damages and real losses.



State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) reported that its Net Loss of $1.88billion in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $1.92billion in 2011.



NYSE:STT shares rose from as low as $17.98 per share on March 6, 2009 to as high as $55.17 per share in October 2009 and traded over the past two years for the most part over $40.



On May 7, 2012, NYSE:STT stocks closed at $44.74 per share.



