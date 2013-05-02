Statement Against Terrorist Activity and in Support of Pastor Terry Jones - by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters took a firm stand against terrorist activities by individuals affiliated with the Muslim Faith and Religion of Islam. Brother Michael the President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters in doing so referenced Pastor Terry Jones, of Dove World Outreach Center and founder of Stand Up America Now. Brother Michael in a blog stated as follows: "As President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, I am respectful of the rights of others to practice the faith of their choosing. However, I also DO NOT condone violence or using the expression of faith for a hidden agenda. After the two bombings at this year's Boston Marathon I've been doing research, I have even read much of what Pastor Terry Jones here in Florida has written in recent years. Pastor Terry Jones is the Christian Minister who has proposed burning the Koran in response to Islamic or Muslim aggression. Captioned below is a list I took from this page on Wikipedia, it is alarming! How can anyone view the Religion of Islam or those who practice the Muslim Faith as anything but what it is, a cover for terrorism and Pastor Terry Jones threat to burn the Koran, is nothing in comparison. Count up the number of our Brothers and Sisters DEAD, thousands upon thousands. Whereas, burning of the Koran should be the very least of our concerns."



In addition during the Universal Life Church Weekly Address heard on Universal Life Church Radio, Brother Michael justified the burning of the Koran as an acceptable and biblically correct course of action as stated in Acts 19:18-20 which states as follows: "18 And many who had believed came confessing and telling their deeds. 19 Also, many of those who had practiced magic brought their books together and burned them in the sight of all. And they counted up the value of them, and it totaled fifty thousand pieces of silver. 20 So the word of the Lord grew mightily and prevailed." Brother Michael stated even though it was not in his nature to hold such a book burning event, that Pastor Terry Jones was well with the realm of Scripture and that it was his right under the First Amendment under Freedom of Religion to choose to burn the Koran.



Brother Michael concluded his stand against terrorism and support of Pastor Terry Jones stating as follows:



"I do not agree with Pastor Terry Jones in burning the Koran, I am a peaceful individual by nature. However I do sympathize with Pastor Terry Jones as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters faces issues because of the name similarity with non-Christian Universal Life Churches. These other ULC's not only ordain muslims, but satanists, atheists and pagans as well. Granted their ordinations are not within any faith and they've been known to ordain dogs, cats or goats, but to take the sacrament of ordination or as Catholics refer to, Holy Orders and only to make a mockery of it by ordaining muslims, satanists, atheists or pagans, this has caused great confusion as well as some looking down upon us. We ordain ONLY Christians and we offer the only REAL faith based ordination of any Universal Life Church."



"We The Universal Life Church World Headquarters - WE DO NOT SUPPORT EVIL. WE DO NOT SUPPORT KILLING."



"If those of the Muslim Faith and Religion of Islam say they are peaceful and loving people, why do they support the Koran which supports otherwise? Why do they follow a militant prophet who even himself questioned his own sanity?"



"Our Religious Freedom here in the USA to express our Christian Belief is being severely threatened, as Islam has been allowed to get a foot in the door here in the USA. We need to stop it, we do not need our children or grandchildren facing Islamic Rule and Sharia Law here in the United States of America. We believe in Jesus Christ and the Christian God, not Muhammad and the Islamic god."



Reference: Wikipedia



Islam Terrorist Attacks 2000 - 2009



5 August 2000 – Christmas Eve 2000 Indonesia bombingskilling 18 [3]

USS Cole bombing at a Yemen port, October 12, 2000. 17 American sailors were killed, 39 injured.

March 4, 2001 – 2001 Netanya bombing, Netanya. 3 dead

May 18, 2001 – 2001 HaSharon Mall suicide bombing, Netanya. 5 dead

June 1, 2001 – Dolphinarium discotheque suicide bombing, Tel Aviv. 21 dead

August 9, 2001 – Sbarro restaurant suicide bombing, Jerusalem. 15 dead

September 9, 2001 – Nahariya train station suicide bombing, Nahariya. 3 dead

11 September 2001 – 4 planes hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda hijackers: two planes crashed into World Trade Center and one into the The Pentagon. Nearly 3000 dead.[4]

November 29, 2001 – Pardes Hanna bus bombing, Israel. 3 dead

December 1, 2001 – Ben Yehuda Street Bombing, Jerusalem. 11 dead

December 2, 2001 – Haifa bus 16 suicide bombing, Haifa. 15 dead

13 December 2001 – Suicide attack on Indian parliament in New Delhi by Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist organizations, Jaish-E-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba. Aimed at eliminating the top leadership of India and causing anarchy in the country. 7 dead, 12 injured.

January 25, 2002 – 2002 Tel Aviv outdoor mall bombing, Tel Aviv. 25 injured

January 27, 2002 – 2002 Jaffa Street bombing, Jerusalem. 1 dead

February 16, 2002 – Karnei Shomron Mall suicide bombing, Israel. 3 dead, 30 injured

March 2, 2002 – Yeshivat Beit Yisrael massacre, Jerusalem. 11 dead

March 9, 2002 – Café Moment bombing, Jerusalem. 11 dead

March 20, 2002 – Umm al-Fahm bus bombing, Israel. 7 dead

March 21, 2002 – King George Street bombing, Jerusalem. 3 dead

March 27, 2002 – Suicide bomb attack on a Passover Seder in a Hotel in Netanya, Israel. 30 dead, 133 injured.

30 March 2002 and 24 November 2002 – Attacks on the Hindu Raghunath temple, India. Total 25 dead.

March 29, 2002 – Kiryat HaYovel supermarket bombing, Jerusalem. 2 dead

March 31, 2002 – Matza restaurant suicide bombing, Haifa. 15 dead

April 10, 2002 – Yagur Junction bombing, Yagur. 8 dead

April 12, 2002 – 2002 Mahane Yehuda Market bombing, Jerusalem. 6 dead

May 7, 2002 – 2002 Rishon LeZion bombing, Rishon LeZion. 15 dead

May 7, 2002 – Bombing in al-Arbaa, Algeria. 49 dead, 117 injured.

May 19, 2002 – Netanya Market bombing, Netanya. 3 dead

June 5, 2002 – Megiddo Junction bus bombing, Megiddo Junction. 17 dead

June 11, 2002 – 2002 Herzliya shawarma restaurant bombing, Herzliya. 1 dead

June 18, 2002 – Patt Junction Bus Bombing, Jerusalem. 19 dead

June 19, 2002 – 2002 French Hill suicide bombing, Jerusalem by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades. 7 dead, 35 injured.

July 16, 2002 – 2002 Immanuel bus attack, Israel. 9 dead

July 17, 2002 – Neve Shaanan Street bombing, Tel Aviv. 5 dead

July 31, 2002 – Hebrew University bombing, Jerusalem. 9 dead

August 4, 2002 – Meron Junction Bus 361 attack, Israel. 9 dead

September 19, 2002 – Allenby Street bus bombing, Tel Aviv. 6 dead

September 24, 2002 – Machine Gun attack on Hindu temple inAhmedabad, India. 31 dead, 86 injured.[5][6]

12 October 2002 – Bombing in Bali nightclub. 202 killed, 300 injured.[7]

October 21, 2002 – Karkur junction suicide bombing, Israel. 14 dead

October 27, 2002 – Sonol gas station bombing, Ariel, West Bank. 3 dead

23 October 2002 – Moscow theater hostage crisis; Some 40 to 50Islamist militant separatist seized a crowded Moscow theater taking 850 hostages. 170 killed, 700 injured.[8]

November 21, 2002 – Kiryat Menachem bus bombing, Jerusalem. 11 dead

January 5, 2003 – Tel Aviv central bus station massacre, Tel Aviv. 23 dead

March 5, 2003 – Haifa bus 37 suicide bombing, Haifa. 17 dead

April 30, 2003 – Mike's Place suicide bombing, Tel Aviv. 3 dead

May 16, 2003 – Casablanca Attacks – 4 simultaneous attacks inCasablanca killing 33 civilians (mostly Moroccans) carried by Salafia Jihadia.

May 18, 2003 – 2003 French Hill suicide bombing, Jerusalem. 7 dead

May 19, 2003 – Afula mall bombing, Afula. 3 dead

June 11, 2003 – Davidka Square bus bombing, Jerusalem. 17 dead

August 5, 2003 – 2003 Marriott Hotel bombing in Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta, Indonesia; suicide bomber detonated a car bomb outside the JW Marriott Jakarta lobby, killing 12 and injuring 150

August 19, 2003 – Shmuel HaNavi bus bombing, Jerusalem. 23 dead

September 9, 2003 – Tzrifin bus stop attack, Israel. 9 dead

September 9, 2003 – Café Hillel bombing, Jerusalem. 7 dead

October 4, 2003 – Maxim restaurant suicide bombing, Haifa. 21 dead

December 25, 2003 – Geha Interchange bus stop bombing, Israel. 4 dead, 20 injured

January 14, 2004 – 2004 Erez Crossing bombing, Gaza Strip. 4 dead

January 29, 2004 – Gaza Street bus bombing, Jerusalem. 11 dead

February 22, 2004 – Liberty Bell Park bus bombing, Jerusalem. 8 dead

March 14, 2004 – 2004 Ashdod Port bombings, Port of Ashdod. 10 dead

11 March 2004 – Madrid train bombings. 191 killed, 1460 injured (alleged link to Al-Qaeda).

August 31, 2004 – Beersheba bus bombings, Beersheba. 16 dead

1 September 2004 – Beslan school hostage crisis, approximately 344 civilians including 186 children killed.[9][10]

9 September 2004 – 2004 Australian Embassy bombing in Jakarta,Indonesia; suicide bomber exploded a one-tonne car bomb, which was packed into a small Daihatsu delivery van, outside the Australian embassy atKuningan District, South Jakarta killing 9 and injuring over 150

October 7, 2004 – 2004 Sinai bombings, Sinai peninsula, Egypt. 34 dead

November 1, 2004 – Carmel Market bombing, Tel Aviv. 3 dead

January 13, 2005 – Karni border crossing attack, Gaza Strip. 6 dead

February 25, 2005 – Stage Club bombing, Tel Aviv. 5 dead

5 July 2005 – Attack at the Hindu Ram temple at Ayodhya, India; one of the most holy sites of Hinduism. 6 dead.

7 July 2005 – Multiple bombings in London Underground. 53 killed by four suicide bombers. Nearly 700 injured.

July 12, 2005 – HaSharon Mall suicide bombing (July 12, 2005),Netanya. 5 dead

21 July 2005 London bombings – Four attempted bomb attacks disrupted part of London's public transport system two weeks after the 7 July 2005 London bombings. The explosions occurred around midday atShepherd's Bush, Warren Street and Oval stations on London Underground, and on a bus in Shoreditch. A fifth bomber dumped his device without attempting to set it off.[11]

23 July 2005 – Bomb attacks at Sharm el-Sheikh, an Egyptian resort city, at least 64 people killed.

1 October 2005 – 2005 Bali bombings in Jimbaran & Kuta, Bali,Indonesia; a series of bombings kills at least 20 and injures over 100

October 26, 2005 – Hadera Market bombing, Hadera. 7 dead

29 October 2005 – 29 October 2005 Delhi bombings, India. Over 60 killed and over 180 injured in a series of three attacks in crowded markets and a bus, just 2 days before the Diwali festival.[12]

9 November 2005 – 2005 Amman bombings. a series of coordinated suicide attacks on hotels in Amman, Jordan. Over 60 killed and 115 injured.[13][14] Four attackers including a husband and wife team were involved.[15]

December 5, 2005 – HaSharon Mall suicide bombing (December 5, 2005), Netanya. 5 dead

7 March 2006 – 2006 Varanasi bombings, India. A series of attacks in the Sankath Mochan Hanuman temple and Cantonment Railway Station in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi. 28 killed and over 100 injured.[16]

March 30, 2006 – Kedumim bombing, Kedumim. 4 dead

April 17, 2006 – 2006 Tel Aviv shawarma restaurant bombing, Tel Aviv. 11 dead, 68 injured

11 July 2006 – 2006 Mumbai train bombings, Mumbai, India; a series of seven bomb blasts that took place over a period of 11 minutes on the Suburban Railway in Mumbai. 209 killed and over 700 injured.

January 29, 2007 – Eilat bakery bombing, Eilat. 3 dead

March and April 2007 – 2007 Casablanca bombings, Casablanca,Morocco; seven suicide bombers killed one and injured four over a five-week period

30 June 2007 – 2007 Glasgow International Airport attack, Glasgow,Scotland; A car loaded with propane canisters was driven into the glass doors of the Glasgow International Airport terminal and set ablaze. 1 killed and 5 injured.[17]

14 August 2007 – Qahtaniya bombings: Four suicide vehicle bombers massacred nearly 800 members of northern Iraq's Yazidi sect in the deadliest Iraq war's attack to date.

23 December 2007 – The Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariate-Mohammadi(TNSM) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing targeting a military convoy on behalf of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. The blast in the Mingora area of the Swat Valley killed five soldiers and six civilians.[18]

February 4, 2008 – 2008 Dimona suicide bombing, Dimona. 1 dead, 9 injured

5 February 2008 – February 2008 Bosaso bombings by Al-Shabaab. 25 dead, 80 injured.

2 July 2008 – In the Jerusalem bulldozer attack, an Arab resident of east Jerusalem identified as Hussam Taysir Duwait (also referred to as Hussam Duwiyat,[19] Hossam Dawyyat,[20] or erroneously as Jabr Duwait[21]), attacked several cars on Jaffa Road in Jerusalem, Israel using a front-end loader (erroneously referred to as a bulldozer in the media[22]), killing three people and wounding at least thirty other pedestrians, before being shot to death.[19][23] Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev said that an inquiry indicated the attacker had been acting alone. 3 dead, 30+ injured.[24] Three copycat attacks have occurred since then.

26 July 2008 – 2008 Ahmedabad bombings, India. Islamic terrorists detonate at least 21 explosive devices in the heart of this industrial capital, leaving at least 56 dead and 200 injured. A Muslim group calling itself the Indian Mujahideen claims responsibility. Indian authorities believe that extremists with ties to Pakistan and/or Bangladesh are likely responsible and are intent on inciting communal violence.[25] Investigation by Indian police led to the eventual arrest of a number of terrorists suspected of carrying out the blasts, most of whom belong to a well-known terrorist group, The Students Islamic Movement of India.[26]

3 August 2008 – The 2008 Mogadishu bombings in Somalia. 21+ dead, 46+ injured.

21 August 2008 – Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Maulvi Umarclaimed that the group was responsible for 21 August 2008 suicide bomb attack on a military complex.

23 August 2008 – Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the 2008 Swat Valley bombing.

13 September 2008 – Bombing series in Delhi, India. Pakistani extremist groups plant bombs at several places including India Gate, out of which the ones at Karol Bagh, Connaught Place and Greater Kailashexplode leaving around 30 people dead and 130 injured, followed by another attack two weeks later at the congested Mehrauli area, leaving 3 people dead.

29 October 2008 – 2008 Hargeisa–Bosaso bombings by Al-Shabaab. 30 dead, 80 injured.

6 November 2008 – Someone using the name Abdur Rehman claimed that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan was behind a 6 November 2008 suicide bombing that targeted tribal elders, who had gathered in the Bajaur tribal area to discuss efforts to coordinate with the government against the Pakistani Taliban. The blast took the lives of 16 and injured 31.[27]

26 November 2008 – Muslim extremists kill at least 174 people and wound numerous others in a series of coordinated attacks on India's largest city and financial capital, Mumbai. The government of India blamed Pakistan based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and stated that the terrorists killed/caught were citizens of Pakistan, a claim which the Pakistani government first refused but then accepted when given proof. Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists, was caught alive.[28][29]

30 March 2009 – In telephone interviews with news media Mehsud claimed responsibility for the 30 March 2009 attack on the police training academy in Lahore.[30][31] He told the BBC that the attack was in retaliation for continued missile strikes from American drones for which the Pakistani government shared responsibility. In the same interview Mehsud claimed two other attacks: a 25 March attack on an Islamabad police station and a 30 March suicide attack on a military convoy near Bannu.[30]

4 April 2009 – Mehsud claimed responsibility for the Binghamton shootings, stating that they were in retaliation for continued missile strikesfrom American drones. The FBI denied this claim and stated this was nothing to do with Massod[32]

18 June 2009 – 2009 Beledweyne bombing by Al-Shabaab. 35 dead.

17 July 2009 – 2009 Marriott and Ritz-Carlton Hotels bombing in Mega Kuningan, South Jakarta, Indonesia; suicide bombers hit the Marriott and 5 minutes later the Ritz-Carlton. 9 killed and 53 injured

27 August 2009 – Azam Tariq, spokesman of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a security checkpoint along the Pakistan-Afghan border near Torkham on 27 August 2009. Tariq said by telephone that the attack was the first in retaliation for the death of Baitullah Mehsud. Although the exact number of casualties was unknown, a doctor at a nearby hospital told Dawn News that they had received 22 bodies and local people working at the blast site said they had retrieved 13 bodies.[33]

5 October 2009 – Azam Tariq claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed five at the UN's World Food Programme Islamabad offices on 5 October 2009.[34]

12 October 2009 – The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, through Azam Tariq, claimed responsibility for the October 2009 attack on the army's headquarters at Rawalpindi. Tariq told the Associated Press that the attack was carried out by its "Punjabi faction" although the military insisted the attack originated in South Waziristan.[35]

15 October 2009 – The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for three separate coordinated attacks in Lahore. 10 militants targeted buildings used by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Manawan Police Training School and the Elite Police Academy.[36]

25 October 2009. Baghdad, Iraq. During a terrorist attack, two bomber vehicles detonated in the Green Zone, killing at least 155 people and injuring 520.

28 October 2009 – Peshawar, Pakistan. A car bomb is detonated in a woman exclusive shopping district, and over 110 killed and over 200 injured.

3 December 2009 – The 2009 Hotel Shamo bombing in Mogadishu,Somalia. A male suicide bomber disguised as a woman detonates in a hotel meeting hall. The hotel was hosting a graduation ceremony for local medical students when the blast went off. 25 dead – including four government ministers – and 60 injured.[37]



Islam Terrorist Attacks 2010- Current



1 January 2010 – Lakki Marwat, Pakistan. A suicide car bomber drove his explosive-laden vehicle into a volleyball pitch as people gathered to watch a match, killing more than 100 people.[38]

5 January 2012 Iraq bombings, Baghdad and Nasiriyah, Iraq by Islamic State of Iraq. 73 dead, 149 injured.

14 February 2010 – 2010 Pune bombing, Pune, Maharashtra, India. bomb blast ripped through the city's popular German Bakery, close to the Osho Ashram and diagonally across from the Jewish Chabad House[39]killing 17 people and injuring 65.Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed involvement of Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT).Police arrested Mirza Himayat Baig Inayat Baig,who allegedly heads Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) module in the state.ATS has also arrested Bilal Baba Hussain Fareed Shaikh (27).In its chargesheet filed in a Pune court, the ATS has also named six other accused – all co-conspirator and absconding – Mohsin Choudhary, Yasin Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal, Faiyaz Kagzi and Zabihuddin Ansari.[40]

14 January 2012 Basra bombing, Basra, Iraq. 53 dead, 130 injured.

27 January 2012 Baghdad bombing, Baghdad, Iraq by Al-Qaeda in Iraq. 32 dead, 71 injured.

23 February 2012 Iraq attacks, Baghdad, Iraq by Islamic State of Iraq. 83 dead, 250+ injured.

20 March 2012 Iraq attacks, Baghdad and at least 9 other cities, Iraq. 52 dead, ~ 250 injured.

28 May 2010 – Attacks on Ahmadi Mosques Lahore, Pakistan. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed attacks on two mosques simultaneously belonging to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, killing nearly 100 and injuring many others.[39]

7 December 2010 – 2010 Varanasi bombing, India. 2 dead, 37 injured.

1 January 2011 – Alexandria, Egypt. A car bomb exploded outside a Coptic Orthodox church after worshippers had gathered for a prayer celebration on New Year's Eve. 21 dead, 97 injured.[41]

24 January 2011 – Domodedovo International Airport, Moscow, Russia. A suicide bomb attack in the international arrivals hall of Domodedovo International Airport, Moscow killed at least 37 people and injured some 180.[42] Attacks were later attributed to the Caucasus Emirate an Islamist terrorist organisation.

25 January 2011 – Manilla, Philippines. A bomb under a bus seat detonated on a passenger bus commuting in Manilla. 5 dead, 14 injured.[43]The attack has been attributed to the Islamist Terrorist Organization Jemaah Islamiyah.

26 January 2011 – Khasavyurt, Russia. A car bomb explosion detonated by the Caucasus Emirate an Islamist terrorist organisation ripped through a cafe, with the blast killing and injuring both cafe workers and customers within the Russian city of Khasavyurt. 4 dead, 6 injured.[44]

18 April 2011 – Pattani, Thailand. Suspected Muslim insurgents have set off a car bomb that killed one soldier and wounded 25 people in restive southern Thailand.[45]

25 April 2011 – Maiduguri, Nigeria. An explosion at a hotel killed 3 people and wounded 14 others in northeastern Nigeria. A second explosion went off at a cattle market in the town of Maiduguri; it is suspected that the attacks have been perpetrated by the radical Islamic sect Boko Haram(figuratively, "Western or non-Islamic education is a sin")[46]

28 April 2011 – 2011 Marrakech bombing, Marrakesh, Morocco. A suicide bombing struck a cafe in Djemaa el Fna square, killing mostly foreigners and several Moroccan's, in the centre of Morocco's southern city of Marrakesh, which is located in southern Morocco. 16 dead and at least 20 injured.[47] The attack was attributed to the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group.

8 June 2011 – Narathiwat, Thailand. Suspected Islamic militants killed two Buddhist monks and left a bomb at the scene that subsequently exploded and wounded five police officers. 2 dead, 5 injured.[48]

18 July 2011 – 2011 Hotan attack, Hotan, China. A group of 18 young Uyghur men who opposed the local government's campaign against the full-face Islamic veil perpetrated a series of coordinated bomb and knife attacks and occupied a police station on Nuerbage Street, killing two security guards and taking eight hostages. The attackers yelled religious slogans, including ones associated with Jihadism.

30–31 July 2011 - 2011 Kashgar attacks, Kashgar, China. A series of busy markets and restaurants were attacked by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement in the city of Kashgar, by carbombs and stabbing attacks, killing 23 and wounding 42 people in total.[49]

27 January 2012. Baghdad, Iraq. Suicide bomber kills 33 at funeral procession.[50]

28 February 2012 - 2012 Yecheng attack, Yecheng, China. At around 6 p.m. on February 28, 2012, a group of eight Uyghur men led by religious extremist Abudukeremu Mamuti attacked pedestrians with axes and knives on a crowded street. Local police fought with Mamuti's group, ultimately killing all and capturing Mamuti. One police officer died and four police were injured, while 15 pedestrians died from Mamuti's assault and 14 more civilians were injured.[51]

20 March 2012 – 2012 Midi-Pyrénées shootings in Toulouse, FranceAlgerian gunman on a motorcycle kills 4 at a Jewish school. 7 dead, 5 injured.

30 April 2012 – Gunmen of Boko Haram kill 15 people and wound many more in Nigeria.[52]

11 September 2012 - On the anniversary of the 2001 September 11th attacks in the United States, Islamist militants killed 4 and wounded 7 in the Benghazi U.S. Consulate attack including American AmbassadorChristopher Stevens.

29–30 September 2012 Muslims Attack Buddhist Temples, Homes Over Quran Facebook Photo in Chittagong. The latest reports indicate that about 15 temples and pagodas and about 100 houses of Buddhists living in the area had been set on fire.[53][54]

21 November 2012 - Tel-Aviv, Israel. Bus explodes on Tel Aviv's Shaul Hamelech Street; 28 wounded, one seriously, one moderately.[55]

21 February 2013. Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. A series of two bomb blasts in a crowded place killed 16 people and 119 were injured. There were two blasts on Thursday at 6.58 p.m. and 7.01 p.m. The bicycle had a bag hung to its carrier, which the police believe had an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

15 April 2013. Boston Marathon bombings. Two brothers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnev, planted two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The blast killed 3 and injured 183 others



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com