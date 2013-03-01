Statement from Universal Life Church Regarding Last Pope Claims

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is considered a Non-Denominational, Independent Catholic, Christian Church. There explanation for categorization as all three is the world universal is derived from the Greek adjective katholikos, universal is defined catholic with a small c and catholic is defined Christian. Wherefore Christian, Catholic and Universal are a synonymous trilogy of words that from a Religious prospective is defined as the one Church of Jesus Christ. Wherefore the Universal Life Church World Headquarters believes it is imperative to maintain a keen interest with developments within the Roman Catholic Church. One of these developments is surrounding the resignation of their Pope and claims of the next Pope perhaps being the last Pope by some outside of the Church. In a joint statement regarding such concerns the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the Roman Catholic Church issued a joint statement as follows:



There is no reason to believe the next Pope will be the last one: Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, a contemporary biographer of Saint Malachy, makes no mention of the prophecies, nor are they mentioned in any record prior to its 1595 publication. Saint Malachy was the 12th century archbishop of Armagh. Competent historians have concluded that the prophecies are a late 16th-century forgery. Spanish monk and scholar Benito Jerónimo Feijóo y Montenegro wrote in his Teatro Crítico Universal (1724–1739), in an entry called Purported Prophecies, that the high level of accuracy of the alleged prophecies up until the date they were published, compared with their high level of inaccuracy after the date they were published, is evidence that they were created around the time of publication and thus the prophesies are considered to be false.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com