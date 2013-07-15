Statement: George Zimmerman Verdict from Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters released the following statement via Facebook, Twitter and Google+ regarding the verdict in the George Zimmerman case and the needless loss of life of 17 year old Trayvon Martin.



"There are some of you who thought the system was flawed because initially the State of Florida was not going to bring charges against George Zimmerman. Today some of you think the system is flawed because George Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of Trayvon Martin. For those of you who believe the Court and Legal System in this country is flawed, you are correct. It is man who designs the Court System, human hand and as a result the Court or Legal System is not infallible. In this world you cannot expect perfection from any human for as we all know their is but only one perfect individual and that one individual is God. We are all victims of imperfection and this dates back to Adam and Eve. The Court of the People simply decided that George Zimmerman will not have to do jail time. The ultimate judgment will be made by God come judgment day. Let us trust in the Lord to make the right judgment. Let us today pray for the souls of Trayvon Martin and for George Zimmerman and for their families. We need to heal rather than to turn this into some sort of a racial conflict and/or a reason for violence."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com