Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- There are many Universal Life Churches throughout the world, however many of these offer an ordination that is not within any respective faith. As a result ministers from these Universal Life Churches run into issues as to whether their ordination is valid. Sometimes the County Clerk or Wedding Authority Office will even allow them to officiate a wedding, only for the marriage to be annulled later on by a judge. Only the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers legal, faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



Are all Universal Life Church Ministers able to officiate weddings in Delaware?



The answer is NO.



Here is the respective Marriage Wedding Law within Delaware about officiating a wedding within the state of Delaware.



Any ordained minister of the gospel and every minister in charge of a recognized church may perform marriages. Ministers do not need to be licensed to perform marriages but they must report their name and address to the local registrar in the district in which they live. Ministers must keep the marriage license or a copy for at least one year. Also, the minister must, within 4 days, complete and return forms required by the State Board of Health to the clerk of the peace.



This means the Minister must be a faith based (gospel of Christ) or Pastor or Leader of a Church on Delaware soil. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church who offers faith based ordination, specifically ordination as a Non-Denominational Christian Minister and/or ordination as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is located in Carrabelle, FL, is not on Delaware soil. It is for this reason they offer their Ministers located within the state of Delaware a Church Charter or Congregational Affiliation, by doing this it provides their ordained Ministers the right to officiate services within the state of Delaware. However, if you read the Delaware law since the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers faith based ordination, by itself is sufficient for Universal Life Church World Headquarters Ministers to perform services in Delaware



Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters can be identified by their Minister ID Cards, a picture of the individual, the words faith-based and an exclusive faith based background check mark appears on the front of the ID Cards. When you see these silver cards with our full name and address captioned on the back thereof, you will know they are from us the official Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the only ULC with real faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com