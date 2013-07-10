Statement - Legal Issues with Universal Life Church Ministers in Pennsylvania

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- There are many Universal Life Churches throughout the world, however many of these offer an ordination that is not within any respective faith. As a result ministers from these Universal Life Churches run into issues as to whether their ordination is valid. Sometimes the County Clerk or Wedding Authority Office will even allow them to officiate a wedding, only for the marriage to be annulled later on by a judge. Only the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers legal, faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



Are all Universal Life Church Ministers able to officiate weddings in Pennsylvania?



The answer is NO.



Here is the respective law in Pennsylvania regarding officiants legal to officiate Within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



"Any ordained minister, priest or rabbi of any regularly established church or congregation, Judges, and Justices of Peace may perform wedding ceremonies. Mayors of cities and boroughs are also authorized to perform marriage ceremonies. See Pennsylvania Statutes, Title 23, Chapter 15 for more information."



Pennsylvania Marriage Law is very clear, they allow any ordained minister, priest or rabbi of any regularly established church or congregation. Pennsylvania Statutes go on to state under Title 23, Chapter 15(6)(b) as follows: "(6) A minister, priest or rabbi of any regularly established church or congregation. (b) Religious organizations.--Every religious society, religious institution or religious organization in this Commonwealth may join persons together in marriage when at least one of the persons is a member of the society, institution or organization, according to the rules and customs of the society, institution or organization."



This means the Minister must be affiliated with and/or ordained by a Church on Pennsylvania soil. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church who offers faith based ordination, specifically ordination as a Non-Denominational Christian Minister and/or ordination as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is located in Carrabelle, FL, not on Pennsylvania soil. It is for this reason they offer their Ministers located within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania a Church Charter or Congregational Affiliation, by doing this it provides their ordained Ministers the right to officiate services within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters can be identified by their Minister ID Cards, a picture of the individual, the words faith-based and an exclusive faith based background check mark appears on the front of the ID Cards. When you see these silver cards with our full name and address captioned on the back thereof, you will know they are from us the official Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the only ULC with real faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com