Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- There are many Universal Life Churches throughout the world, however many of these offer an ordination that is not within any respective faith. As a result ministers from these Universal Life Churches run into issues as to whether their ordination is valid. Sometimes the County Clerk or Wedding Authority Office will even allow them to officiate a wedding, only for the marriage to be annulled later on by a judge. Only the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers legal, faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



Are all Universal Life Church Ministers able to officiate weddings in Virginia?



The answer is NO.



Here is the respective law in Virginia regarding officiants legal within the commonwealth of Virginia to perform wedding ceremonies:



"Who may perform? - A minister of any religious denomination must be authorized by a circuit court to celebrate the rites of matrimony. To obtain such authorization, the minister must produce proof of his ordination and regular communion with the religious society of which he is a reputed member."



Virginia Marriage law is very clear, they allow any ordained minister of a denomination, (for example: Catholic Priest or Non-Denominational Christian). The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church who offers faith based ordination, specifically ordination as a Non-Denominational Christian Minister and/or ordination as an Independent Catholic Priest. In some counties within Virginia even though it is not stated in the Marriage Laws, the respective county will request verification of non-profit and/or tax exempt status of the ordaining party.



Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters can be identified by their Minister ID Cards, a picture of the individual, the words faith-based and an exclusive faith based background check mark appears on the front of the ID Cards. When you see these silver cards with our full name and address captioned on the back thereof, you will know they are from us the official Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the only ULC with real faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com