Statement - Legality of Universal Life Church Ministers in Texas

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- There are many Universal Life Churches throughout the world, however many of these offer an ordination that is not within any respective faith. As a result ministers from these Universal Life Churches run into issues as to whether their ordination is valid. Sometimes the County Clerk or Wedding Authority Office will even allow them to officiate a wedding, only for the marriage to be annulled later on by a judge. Only the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers legal, faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



Are all Universal Life Church Ministers able to officiate weddings in Texas?



The answer is NO.



Here is the respective law in Texas regarding officiants legal to officiate Within the state of Texas.



"Persons authorized to perform weddings in Texas include licensed or ordained Christian ministers, priests, Jewish rabbis, officers authorized by religious organizations, justices of the supreme court, judges of the court of criminal appeals, justices of the courts of appeals, judges of the district, county, and probate courts, judges of the county courts at law, judges of the courts of domestic relations, judges of the juvenile courts, retired justices or judges, justices of the peace, retired justices of the peace, and judges or magistrates of a federal court of Texas."



Texas law is very clear, they allow only Christian Ministers, Catholic Priests or Jewish rabbis. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church who offers faith based ordination, specifically ordination as a Non-Denominational Christian Minister and/or ordination as an Independent Catholic Priest.



Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters can be identified by their Minister ID Cards, a picture of the individual, the words faith-based and an exclusive faith based background check mark appears on the front of the ID Cards. When you see these silver cards with our full name and address captioned on the back thereof, you will know they are from us the official Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the only ULC with real faith based ordination within a traditional doctrine of faith.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com