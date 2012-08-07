Staten Island Dentist Dr. Mariana Savel Helps Make Visits to the Dentist As Stress-Free As Possible

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- As most dentists agree, people should come in twice a year for a dental exam, cleaning, and, if needed, X-rays. Routine cleanings have been shown to do more than help keep smiles looking attractive—regular oral care has been linked to overall health. Conversely, people who are suffering from dental problems like gingivitis and other issues have been shown to have an increased risk of several serious health concerns, including cardiovascular problems and more.



While most people understand the need for regular dental checkups, many of them have a fear of going to the dentist. In some cases, this anxiety prevents them from scheduling their needed cleanings and exams.



A Staten Island dentist has been getting a lot of attention lately for her gentle and alternative approach that she uses with patients who are feeling fearful about going to the dentist.



Dr. Mariana Savel understands how frightening it can be for some people to visit her office. As a result, she has made it her specialty to treat patients with fear and anxiety of dentistry. By combining traditional dentistry with an innovative approach of utilizing natural relaxation techniques, Dr. Mariana can help make the entire process both painless and even enjoyable.



In addition to performing routine exams, the Staten Island cosmetic dentist also offers a full spectrum of services, including root canal treatments and full mouth cosmetic restorations.



“Focusing on long-term patient care, from regular check-ups to full mouth restorations, Dr. Mariana offers personalized consultations for the best course of treatment, with affiliations to some of the most reputable oral surgeons, orthodontists, pediatric dentists, and periodontists, should a referral to a specialist be necessary,” an article on her practice’s newly-redesigned website noted, adding that treatments often include porcelain/mercury-free fillings, bonding, bridges and crowns, bleaching, and much more.



“We welcome all inquiries about restorative and cosmetic dentistry, either by email or by appointment for a consultation.”



For patients who are looking for Botox and Juvederm on Staten Island, Dr. Mariana offers both cosmetic services. These procedures may be used individually or in combination to help give people the lovely smile they have always dreamed of.



About Dr. Mariana Savel

Staten Island-area residents who have anxiety and fear of dentistry may wish to call the office of Dr. Mariana Savel. Dr. Mariana specializes in treating patients who have a fear and anxiety of dentistry. Dr. Mariana can perform all dental and cosmetic procedures, including root canals and facial rejuvenation with Botox. Dr. Mariana has more than15 years of experience. For more information, please visit http://www.drmarianadds.com



Mariana Savel Dental Clinic

900 South Avenue, Suite 301

Staten Island, NY 10314