Statins Market to 2018 - New Market Research Report on ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Statins Market to 2018 Weak Product Pipeline and Shift of Focus towards Combination Therapies will Lead to Erosion of Brand Share, which provides insights into the global statins market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global statins market for dyslipidemia. The report gives insights into the share of generics in the global statins market for the years 2011 and 2018. The report examines the dyslipidemia treatment usage patterns in the US, the top five countries of Europe (The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy), and Japan. In addition to the global market landscape for statins, the report also provides details of the geographical distribution of statins sales in the major markets, including the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan. The report also includes insights into the statins R&D product pipeline, and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the statins market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and licensing and co-development deals that have taken place in the statins market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit@ http://www.researchmoz.us/statins-market-to-2018-weak-product-pipeline-and-shift-of-focus-towards-combination-therapies-will-lead-to-erosion-of-brand-share-report.html



Statins have dominated the global dyslipidemia therapeutics market for the last few decades. The National Cholesterol Education Program (NECP) and European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society (ESC/EAS) guidelines have recommended the use of statins as the first choice of pharmacotherapy for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The global statins market, valued at $20.5 billion in 2011, is forecast to decline at a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the next seven years, to reach $12.2 billion by 2018. The highly consolidated statins market is expected to become increasingly competitive in the forecast period, with the patent expiries of (atorvastatin calcium), Vytorin (Ezetimibe/simvastatin), Lescol (fluvastatin) and Crestor (rosuvastatin), followed by severe generic erosion. GBI Research estimates that the generic sector in the global statins market will grow significantly in the future and will pose tough competition to new molecules.



Request a Sample @ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=160067



Scope



Data and analysis on the statins market in the leading geographies of the world the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Annualized market data for the statins market from 2004 to 2011, with forecasts to 2018.

Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment-seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.

Share of generics in the global statins market.

Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the global statins market.

The competitive landscape of the global statins market, including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck and Novartis.

Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place in the statins market.



Find All Latest Market Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/report.html



Reasons to buy



Align their product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps

Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors

Devise more tailored country-specific strategies through the understanding of key drivers and barriers and the market potential of each indication for different territories

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth

Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules which are safer and more efficacious



Buy This Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/checkout.php?rep_id=160067&price=3500&type=S



For More Information Kindly Contact:'



Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.de