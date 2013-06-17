New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Statins Market to 2018 - Weak Product Pipeline and Shift of Focus towards Combination Therapies will Lead to Erosion of Brand Share", which provides insights into the global statins market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global statins market for dyslipidemia. The report gives insights into the share of generics in the global statins market for the years 2011 and 2018. The report examines the dyslipidemia treatment usage patterns in the US, the top five countries of Europe (The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy), and Japan. In addition to the global market landscape for statins, the report also provides details of the geographical distribution of statins sales in the major markets, including the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan. The report also includes insights into the statins R&D product pipeline, and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the statins market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and licensing and co-development deals that have taken place in the statins market.
Statins have dominated the global dyslipidemia therapeutics market for the last few decades. The National Cholesterol Education Program (NECP) and European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society (ESC/EAS) guidelines have recommended the use of statins as the first choice of pharmacotherapy for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The global statins market, valued at $20.5 billion in 2011, is forecast to decline at a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the next seven years, to reach $12.2 billion by 2018. The highly consolidated statins market is expected to become increasingly competitive in the forecast period, with the patent expiries of (atorvastatin calcium), Vytorin (Ezetimibe/simvastatin), Lescol (fluvastatin) and Crestor (rosuvastatin), followed by severe generic erosion. GBI Research estimates that the generic sector in the global statins market will grow significantly in the future and will pose tough competition to new molecules.
