Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- The U.S. stationary battery storage market will be driven by increasing power consumption along with the pivotal upsurge in infrastructure development investments. In addition, the launch of highly favorable policies for the development of large scale energy storage projects will also augment the regional industry landscape. Say for instance, in the year 2017, December, the NY government declared numerous regulations targeted toward an energy storage deployment target of 1,500 MW by 2025.



There has been ongoing research and efforts have been put in support for the development of efficient and cost-effective storage solutions that will help meet growing challenges across the application landscape. Several investments to integrate renewable grid infrastructure have been made, notably bolstering the demand for storage infrastructure.



Stationary battery storage systems that boast features like longer shelf life and higher efficiency shall encourage product penetration. The development of the communication network over the years accompanied by the technological advancements that helped design wireless technologies have played a major role in expanding the stationary battery storage market.



Essentially, stationary battery storage systems must have key parameters such as high gravimetric as well as volumetric density, along with high voltage capacity to support stationary battery storage market growth. The Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) had said in 2017 that the lithium-ion battery's energy density varies from 110 to 160 WH/Kg when compared to the NiCd, NiMH and lead-acid batteries.



The manufacturing of the battery storage systems has been extremely efficient owing to the availability of raw materials at a low cost. This has resulted in a significant reduction in the battery cost that is also supported by economies of scale achieved by manufacturers.



With grid connected battery storage systems getting into the mainstream power supply, stationary battery storage market is forecast to witness an upswing in the coming years. Energy storage has served as an interface between intermittent renewable power and the benefits of all time reliable, clean resilient energy supply. Utilities around the world are intrigued by the storage potential to address other needs such as releasing congestion and smoothening out power variations that occur even in renewable energy generation. One of the profound factors that is likely to act in favor of stationary battery storage market augmentation is the unprecedented demand for electricity across the world. With the increasing global initiatives toward greenhouse gas emission abatement, a portion of the upcoming power generation should come from renewable sources.



Though stationary battery storage market is forecast to penetrate most of the emerging nations across the world, the growth curve will vary significantly on a global level. A large number of factors that are underlining this growth variation as per region include regulatory landscape, grid infrastructure, supply framework, population demographics, and energy demand. However, keeping into consideration the aforementioned aspects, stationary battery storage market is set to exhibit a lucrative road map in the coming time frame, with a remarkable annual growth rate over 2019-2030.



