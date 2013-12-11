Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Stationary Fuel Cells: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019



Announces that it has published a new study Stationary Fuel Cell Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 553 pages, 238 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Stationary Fuel Cells used to provide distributed power for campus environments achieve better technology and economies of scale. They have achieved grid parity in many cases. They improve and lower energy costs. They threaten to erode utility profitability.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/stationary-fuel-cells-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019



Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.



Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.



Announces that it has published a new study Stationary Fuel Cell Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 553 pages, 238 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Stationary Fuel Cells used to provide distributed power for campus environments achieve better technology and economies of scale. They have achieved grid parity in many cases. They improve and lower energy costs. They threaten to erode utility profitability.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180793



Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.



Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Bloom Energy

UTC

Ballard

Plug Power

FuelCell Energy

ClearEdge

Hydrogenics



Market Participants



Acumentrics

Advent Technologies

AFC Energy

Altergy

Ansaldo Fuel Cells

Ballard Power Systems

BASF

Blasch Precision Ceramics

SoftBank & Bloom Energy Joint Venture

ClearEdge Power / UTC Power

Ceramic Fuel Cells

Delphi

Doosan Corporation

Elcore

Enbridge

Fuji Electric

GE

HydroGen LLC

ITN Lithium Technology

ITN Plasmonics

LG Electronics

Nuvera

POSCO Power

Rolls Royce

Samsung

Serenergy

Siemens AG

SoftBank

Southern California Edison

Truma



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/180793



Check Out These Key Topics



Stationary Fuel Cell Forecasts

Stationary Fuel Cell Market Development

Continued Fuel Cell Commercialization

Fuel Cell Operation

Fuel Environmental Issues

Power of a Fuel Cell

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

On Grid And Off Grid Issues

Impact of Deregulation

Fuel Cell Issues

Fuel Cell Reliability

Laws and regulations

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

PEM Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Fuel Cells

PEM Fuel Cells

Platinum Catalysts

Vision For The New Electrical Grid

Fuel Cell Clean Air Permitting

Cycle Efficiency

Gas turbine

Hybrid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Energy Efficiency

Fuel Cell

Fuelcell Energy

Smart Grid

Utilities

Increased Power Density

Stationary Power Applications



Latest Reports:



Bearing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/bearing-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Bearing market is comprised of roller bearing, ball bearing, plain bearing, spherical plain bearing, single row ball bearing, plastic ball bearing. Some of the types of ball bearing include cylinder roller bearing, hollow bearing, spherical roller bearings, tapered bearing, cross roller bearings, air bearings, and sensorised bearing. Industrial machinery and automobile sector contribute to the major share of this market. In automotive sector two wheeler and four wheelers captures the majority of the market share. The growth of bearings market is directly proportional to the global industrial production. Aerospace, off highway and Railway vehicles also contribute to the share of market. The major end-user industries such as automotive, construction equipment, agricultural, consumer and steel and paper continue to shape the fortunes of the bearings market.



Increased in industrial machinery and automobile sector is driving the bearing market forward. This two segments account for a lion's share contributing to the growth of global bearings market. Increased investment in aerospace industry is boosting the growth of this market. The increase in demand for railway equipment, electronics, and aircraft in the developing regions is demonstrating record sales growth for bearings and related products. Growing concerns over global warming is increasing the demand for wind turbines and thus driving the growth of the bearing market.



Asia dominates the global market contributing to the largest share. China is one of the major markets in this region followed by countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea that have been showing relatively quicker growth and are expected to be the key markets in upcoming years. Europe is one of the leading markets with Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Belgium accounting most of it. The region such as U.S. and Canada makes largest share of the market in North America. Brazil in South America is showing substantial growth and is expected to be one of the dominant economies driving the market forward.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/low-emission-vehicle-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Some of the key players in the market include Enpro Industries Inc., Federal Mogul Corporation, Igus, JTEKT Corporation, LM-Tarbell, Inc., Mineba Co. Ltd, Misumi USA, Inc., NKE Austria GmbH NSK ltd, NTN Corporation, RBC France SAS, Rexford Industries, LLC, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF Group, Timken Company and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Low Emission Vehicle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/low-emission-vehicle-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



A hybrid vehicle is the combination of traditional engines and electric vehicles. They use features of both traditional and electric systems to reduce the emission levels of gases. Traditional engines, which run on fuels such as diesel and gasoline, are scarce and they emit a variety of gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc. Currently, the market is dominated by traditional engine based vehicles with several manufacturers and suppliers, which has resulted in faster consumption of fossil fuels and increased emission levels. Regulatory bodies and auto manufacturers are trying to develop a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) which will work as an alternate to fossil fuel based vehicles, which is expected to aid in market growth.



The low emission vehicle market is segmented based on level of hybridization as follows,



- Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FHEV)

- Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

- Pure Electric Vehicle (EV or BEV)



Full hybrid electric vehicles are expected to remain market leaders, due to increased awareness of emission levels as well as government restraints. It is expected that the market for FHEVs and BEVs will grow at a faster pace.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/175978



There are a variety of batteries used in low emission vehicles, such as,



- Lead Acid Battery

- Nickel Cadmium Battery

- Metal Hydride Battery

- Lithium Ion Battery



The global increase in fuel prices, government restraints on emission levels, availability of FHEVs, and continuous technology improvement are the drivers for this market. Lack of funds for research, lack of resources, high initial vehicle costs are a few restraints. Some of major players in this industry are Honda, Ford Motors, Honeywell International Inc, KIA Motors, General Motors, ISUZU motors, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/