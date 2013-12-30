Reportstack

Stationary Fuel Cells: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Stationary Fuel Cells: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering

Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.

Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Bloom Energy

UTC

Ballard

Plug Power

FuelCell Energy

ClearEdge

Hydrogenics

Market Participants

Acumentrics

Advent Technologies

AFC Energy

Altergy

Ansaldo Fuel Cells

Ballard Power Systems

BASF

Blasch Precision Ceramics

SoftBank & Bloom Energy Joint Venture

ClearEdge Power / UTC Power

Ceramic Fuel Cells

Delphi

Doosan Corporation

Elcore

Enbridge

Fuji Electric

GE

HydroGen LLC

ITN Lithium Technology

ITN Plasmonics

LG Electronics

Nuvera

POSCO Power

Rolls Royce

Samsung

Serenergy

Siemens AG

SoftBank

Southern California Edison

Truma

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/147319/stationary-fuel-cells-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019.html

Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604

Source: Reportstack
Posted Monday, December 30, 2013 at 2:36 PM CST - Permalink

 