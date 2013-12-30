Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Stationary Fuel Cells: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering
Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.
Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Bloom Energy
UTC
Ballard
Plug Power
FuelCell Energy
ClearEdge
Hydrogenics
Market Participants
Acumentrics
Advent Technologies
AFC Energy
Altergy
Ansaldo Fuel Cells
Ballard Power Systems
BASF
Blasch Precision Ceramics
SoftBank & Bloom Energy Joint Venture
ClearEdge Power / UTC Power
Ceramic Fuel Cells
Delphi
Doosan Corporation
Elcore
Enbridge
Fuji Electric
GE
HydroGen LLC
ITN Lithium Technology
ITN Plasmonics
LG Electronics
Nuvera
POSCO Power
Rolls Royce
Samsung
Serenergy
Siemens AG
SoftBank
Southern California Edison
Truma
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http://www.reportstack.com/product/147319/stationary-fuel-cells-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019.html
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Roger Campbell
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