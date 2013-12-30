Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Stationary Fuel Cells: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering



Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.



Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Bloom Energy



UTC



Ballard



Plug Power



FuelCell Energy



ClearEdge



Hydrogenics



Market Participants



Acumentrics



Advent Technologies



AFC Energy



Altergy



Ansaldo Fuel Cells



Ballard Power Systems



BASF



Blasch Precision Ceramics



SoftBank & Bloom Energy Joint Venture



ClearEdge Power / UTC Power



Ceramic Fuel Cells



Delphi



Doosan Corporation



Elcore



Enbridge



Fuji Electric



GE



HydroGen LLC



ITN Lithium Technology



ITN Plasmonics



LG Electronics



Nuvera



POSCO Power



Rolls Royce



Samsung



Serenergy



Siemens AG



SoftBank



Southern California Edison



Truma



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/147319/stationary-fuel-cells-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019.html



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