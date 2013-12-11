Stationary Fuel Cells Market Trends, Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.



Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.



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WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Stationary Fuel Cell Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 553 pages, 238 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Stationary Fuel Cells used to provide distributed power for campus environments achieve better technology and economies of scale. They have achieved grid parity in many cases. They improve and lower energy costs. They threaten to erode utility profitability.



Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution. Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.



Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.



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Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Bloom Energy

UTC

Ballard

Plug Power

FuelCell Energy

ClearEdge

Hydrogenics



Market Participants



Acumentrics

Advent Technologies

AFC Energy

Altergy

Ansaldo Fuel Cells

Ballard Power Systems

BASF

Blasch Precision Ceramics

SoftBank & Bloom Energy Joint Venture

ClearEdge Power / UTC Power

Ceramic Fuel Cells

Delphi

Doosan Corporation

Elcore

Enbridge

Fuji Electric

GE

HydroGen LLC

ITN Lithium Technology

ITN Plasmonics

LG Electronics

Nuvera

POSCO Power

Rolls Royce

Samsung

Serenergy

Siemens AG

SoftBank

Southern California Edison

Truma



Check Out These Key Topics



Stationary Fuel Cell Forecasts

Stationary Fuel Cell Market Development

Continued Fuel Cell Commercialization

Fuel Cell Operation

Fuel Environmental Issues

Power of a Fuel Cell

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

On Grid And Off Grid Issues

Impact of Deregulation

Fuel Cell Issues

Fuel Cell Reliability

Laws and regulations

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

PEM Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Fuel Cells

PEM Fuel Cells

Platinum Catalysts

Vision For The New Electrical Grid

Fuel Cell Clean Air Permitting

Cycle Efficiency

Gas turbine

Hybrid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Energy Efficiency

Fuel Cell

Fuelcell Energy

Smart Grid

Utilities

Increased Power Density

Stationary Power Applications



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