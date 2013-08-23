StationaryÂ Lead-Acid Battery Market in South East Asia 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of StationaryLead-acid Battery Market in South East Asia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Stationary Lead-acid Battery market in Southeast Asia to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for UPS systems to facilitate uninterruptible power supply to various end-users. The Stationary Lead-acid Battery market in Southeast Asia has also been witnessing an increasing demand for power. However, the decreasing price of UPS systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Stationary Lead-acid Battery Market in Southeast Asia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Stationary Lead-acid Battery market in Southeast Asia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include EnerSys Inc., Fengfan Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., PT GS Battery Inc., and PT Nipress Tbk.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are B.B. Battery Co. Ltd., Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte Ltd., and FIAMM S.P.A.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



EnerSys Inc., Fengfan Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., PT GS Battery Inc., PT Nipress Tbk., B.B. Battery Co. Ltd., Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte Ltd., and FIAMM S.P.A.



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