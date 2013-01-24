Stationery and Cards: Global Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Stationery and Cards: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Stationery and Cards: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Stationery and Cards industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global stationery and cards market grew by 4.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $89.2 billion.
In 2016, the global stationery and cards market is forecast to have a value of $111.8 billion, an increase of 25.4% since 2011.
Stationery is the largest segment of the global stationery and cards market, accounting for 76.5% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 49.2% of the global stationery and cards market value.
