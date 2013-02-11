Stations of the Cross to Be Broadcasted on ULC Radio by the Universal Life Church During Lent

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has announced that from 12 Noon to 3:PM starting Friday, February 8th, 2013 through Good Friday, that on each and every Friday at the top of each hour they will broadcast on the Universal Life Church Radio Network "Stations of the Cross" performed by students of one of the ULC's congregational affiliate charter schools.



In addition the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers Wednesday night Bible Study at 9PM est with Rev Dr David Stembaugh, DD and on Sunday's offers Universal Mass at 7PM est, followed by Vespers with Rev Bruce Micciulla presiding. Universal Life Church Radio can be heard by going to the website for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and clicking on the ULC Radio Button, located in the top center of the page. Apps for most mobile devices can be downloaded on the ULC Radio page.



Universal Life Church Radio is not limited to just a local audience and is available without cost for any subscription like other satellite radio stations charge. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the Church heard around the world!



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com