Statistics for Users of Facebook Is Available at YouTube

Herne Bay, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Facebook is one of the most popular social networking sites available in the Internet world. This media was established in the year 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg along with some of his college roommates and students from Harvard University, Chris Hughes, Dustin Moskovitz, Andrew McCollum and Eduardo Saverin.



Several reports reveal that as on September 2012, the number of active users of Facebook has reached one billion. However, about 8.7% of users are reported as fake. In the opinion of the Consumer Reports Survey conducted on May 2011, about 7.5 million children below the age of 13 and about 5 million below the age of 10 are using Facebook, breaching the terms of service of this social media site.



Facebook is considered to carry 180 petabytes of information every year and it appears to grow immensely by more than half a petabyte every 24 hours. This social media site helps people to keep in touch with a large network of friends and family, when compared to other similar service providers. It can be considered one of the largest online platforms for sharing and exchanging views, opinions, photos, links and much more.



The link at YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js_BcCGqwHA) further explains: “Facebook Inc. began selling stock to the public and trading on the NASDAQ on May 18, 2012, based on its 2012 income of USD 5.1 Billion, Facebook joined the Fortune 500 list for the first time, being placed at a position of 462 on the list published in May 2013.”



With the statistical evidence collected from various studies and reports, Sturley and Sons Enterprises have listed the countries and the number of Facebook users in January 2013. It includes United States: 168.8 million members; Brazil: 64.6 million members; India: 62.6 million members; Indonesia: 51.4 million members; Mexico: 40.2 million members.



Members can easily unfriend other persons without letting them know that they are being unfriended. Facebook is also used widely by millions of people for business purposes. Many marketing companies are now engaged in the development of special strategies, policies and plans to promote products and services through Facebook pages.



Facebook is not just a simple medium for connecting with friends and families; the potential of this social media website is said to be much more than expected. Companies can reach out to millions of active users through the platform of Facebook. The new YouTube link provided by Sturley and Sons Enterprises will give an insight into the reachability of Facebook.



To get more information about Facebook, visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js_BcCGqwHA



Media Contact

Sturley and Sons Enterprises

Contact: Paul Sturley

Address: 230 Clifftown Gardens

Herne Bay, Kent, CT6 8DE

Tel: 07950 554 022

Email: natscharityrun@aol.com

URL: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js_BcCGqwHA