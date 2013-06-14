"Statoil ASA Company Intelligence Report" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Statoil ASA Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an integrated oil and gas energy company with a presence across the entire oil and gas value chain. The company's headquarters are located in Norway and it has business operations in 41 countries worldwide. Apart from Norway, the company has business operations in the US, Canada, Cuba, the Bahamas, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Suriname, Algeria, Angola, Libya, Egypt, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Sweden and China. The company's major business activities can be categorized as follows: exploration; development and production of crude oil and natural gas; transportation and processing of gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG); and marketing and sale of crude oil and refined products. Statoil's operations are managed through various operating segments which include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production North America (DPNA), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Processing and Renewable Energy (MPR), Statoil Fuel and Retail (SFR), and Other.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Statoil ASA Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Norwegian Energy Company ASA Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Statoil ASA (STL) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Statoil ASA (STL) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Statoil ASA (STL) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Norwegian Energy Company ASA Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Statoil ASA (STL) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies- Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012
- Aker Solutions ASA (AKSO) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Statoil ASA (STL) - Company Capsule