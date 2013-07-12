Stats Make Me Cry Supports Global Learning with Google+ Hangouts

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Beginning today at 3pm (CST), Chicago-area startup Stats Make Me Cry (SMMC) Consulting will facilitate live Google+ Hangouts twice-weekly to provide support and collaboration to students and researchers around the globe. Hangouts are live interactive video webcasts that are free to all users and part of Google's social network platform, Google+. The purpose of the SMMC Hangouts are to provide users an opportunity to ask stats-related questions, collaborate with other professionals, and build their network of research-minded colleagues.



Company President and Founder, Jeremy J. Taylor, PhD, is excited about the opportunities that new technologies such as Google+ Hangouts create. “Emerging technology, especially in the social networking arena, really removed a lot of barriers to collaboration and sharing of information,” said Dr. Taylor. “Not long ago, a search for answers to complex stats-related questions often resulted in frustration and more confusion, but it doesn’t need to be that way anymore.”



Hangout discussion topics will be largely user-driven, but may include such topics as: dissertation statistical analysis (e.g. regression, multiple imputation, MANOVA, and ANOVA), research design issues, and emerging research techniques and methods. The live interactive webcasts will be available 100% free of charge, every Tuesday and Thursday at 3pm, anywhere Google+ is available (English language only at this time). At the time of each broadcast, a live video stream of the SMMC Hangout will be available to view on the company's website (http://www.statsmakemecry.com). Video archives will also be made available (free of charge) on the website.



Anyone interested in participating in a SMMC hangout should submit a request at the Stats Make Me Cry website (http://www.statsmakemecry.com/google-participation-request/).



About Stats Make Me Cry Consulting

Stats Make Me Cry is an online statistical consulting company founded by Jeremy J. Taylor, Ph.D. Stats Make Me Cry's mission is to remove the frustration and confusion often associated with statistical analysis by using a multimedia-integrated approach to delivering clear explanations and demonstrations of statistical concepts.



The company's website features a blog, video tutorials (for both SPSS and R), a discussion forum, and linkage to other statistical resources (e.g. book recommendations and links to external web resources), all of which are 100% free of charge and require no registration. Stats Make Me Cry also offers a fee-based statistical consulting service, for users seeking more in-depth guidance. A free initial consultation is offered to prospective clients, to allow them to learn how consulting services work. For more information, please visit http://www.statsmakemecry.com.