StatusCake.com Launches Free ios / Android Live-Push Notifications

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Leading free website monitoring service StatusCake.com, from UK technology company TrafficCake, today announced that it had introduced new alert features to its service.



Every minute of website downtime or poor performance, has the ability to impact on websites revenues and reputation. It is important that online businesses become aware of any issues as soon as they happen.



StatusCake already offers alerts by email, Skype and SMS text message, but today it became the first website monitoring service to offer real-time push notifications to its thousands of existing and new free account users by integrating both the Boxcar and Pushover applications, as well as Notiapp.



“We recognise that when it comes to downtime it is absolutely vital that websites owners know the status of their sites 24 hours a day, 7 days a week” said a StatusCake spokesman.



“Our experience shows that website owners who use SMS or real-time push notifications react quicker and get their sites back up far quicker than those who rely only on email notification” he continued.



With the StatusCake.com free account allowing website owners to monitor an unlimited number of websites’ performance and uptime every five minutes, from multiple locations around the world, there a free website monitoring service is a must-use tool for any webmaster.



For more information on StatusCake.com, please visit http://www.statuscake.com/



About TrafficCake

TrafficCake is an online marketing and analytics company based in London. The company has featured in news and industry publications for both its StatusCake.com product as well as its market-leading TrafficCake.com application – a tool used by media buying teams and websites to determine whether the advertising they are purchasing is genuine and not fraudulent bot traffic.