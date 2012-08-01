Statuscake.com Launches Free Website Monitoring Service - Helping Alert Website Owners to Performance Issues and Downtime With Market

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- TrafficCake, an online marketing and analytics company, today announced the launch of StatusCake.com, a new and innovative free website monitoring service providing website alerts to website owners whenever their website is experiencing performance issues or has gone down.



Even websites hosted with the most reliable of hosting companies can go down or have performance issues. Not only does this impact on website revenues but can damage business and brand reputation. Websites that are regularly offline or give slow response times will be penalised in the search rankings.



It is essential to know when there is a problem. If a problem goes unnoticed the harm done to a business can be magnified. The best way of keeping on top of these issues is by using a website monitoring service such as StatusCake.



StatusCake.com is free to use and easy to set-up. Within minutes websites can added to and monitored by StatusCake 24x7, 365 days a year. StatusCake checks the performance and availability of a website every five minutes; many alternative services will only check every thirty to sixty minutes. With StatusCake websites can be back up and running before competitors are even aware there are any problems.



StatusCake allows an unlimited number of websites to be monitored, the performance and availability of websites checked for free from five different locations around the world. When there is a problem alerts are sent out to website owners by email, Twitter, Skype or SMS text message.



With a customer focused team StatusCake.com is not only the most cost effective way to monitor a website, but it is the best service in terms of new and unique features and reliability.



For more information on StatusCake.com, please visit http://statuscake.com/



About TrafficCake

TrafficCake is an online marketing and analytics company based in London. The company has featured in news and industry publications for both its StatusCake.com product as well as its market-leading TrafficCake.com application – a tool used by media buying teams and websites to determine whether the advertising they are purchasing is genuine and not fraudulent traffic.



For more information, visit: http://trafficcake.com/