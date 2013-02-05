StatusCake.com Launches German Website Monitoring Centre in Berlin

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Website monitoring service StatusCake.com announced today that it had set-up a new monitoring centre in Berlin, Germany.



StatusCake, a leading monitoring service which alerts website owners to performance issues and downtime on their websites, were said to be delighted to have a presence in Berlin. Speaking at the launch of the new German monitoring service co-founder James Barnes said:



“We’ve long had German customers using our existing service. And although we’re undoubtedly a global monitoring company, it’s always our aim to think and act local – give German website owners a service that tells them instantly how their own customers are finding their website. Are their German customers seeing the site up, is it loading properly?



Barnes went on to explain how most website monitoring services simply don’t think and act in this way:



“Most website monitoring servers only allow website owners to check their website’s availability from random locations around the world that are often irrelevant to them? Does a German website owner whose customers are all local really care if their site cannot be accessed in China? How does that help?”



And with StatusCake.com deploying “Real Browser Testing” webmasters more than ever can truly tell what their customers are seeing. Daniel Clarke, co-founder of StatusCake explains more.



“Traditionally most website monitoring servers simply load the headers, and in rarer cases the body text as well”



He continued:



“But we’re not traditional, and we break the mould. We question why and how things have been done in the past and we challenge them. Come on, doing things the old fashioned way is great for detecting if the website is up or down – but it doesn’t even start to give you the full picture. What good is your site to a customer if a picture takes 30 seconds to load and slows down the whole page? It may be up, but will they hang around to find out more? No – they’re off down the road to one of your competitors”.



A recent survey showed that Germany has one of the highest proportions of companies online in Europe – with Berlin being a European hub for high tech industry and start-ups. And with a large number of our own customers coming from Germany, rolling out a monitoring centre there is something we’ve long wanted to do!.



“And you know what’s important”, says Barnes “Customer service. We pride ourselves on outstanding Customer Service. Just because you’re online doesn’t mean you should resign yourself to an email and a support ticket number! We have Live Chat, and you can call us. And with only an hours’ time difference between the UK and Germany that means you can get hold of us at a time that’s convenient for you!”



So when your website next goes down you’ll be the first to know – no lost revenue, no loss of reputation. StatusCake.com can alert you via email, Twitter, push notifications for iOS and Android devices as well as SMS text messages via Vodafone D2, T-Mobile D1, E-Plus and 02 Viag.



