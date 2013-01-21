StatusCake.com Launches South African Website Monitoring Centre

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Website monitoring service StatusCake.com announced on Monday that it had set-up a new monitoring centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.



StatusCake, a leading monitoring service which alerts website owners to performance issues and downtime on their websites, were said to be delighted to have a presence in South Africa. Speaking at the launch of the new South African monitoring service co-founder James Barnes said:



“We’ve long had South African customers using our existing service. And although we’re undoubtedly a global monitoring company, it’s always our aim to think and act local – give South African website owners a service that tells them instantly how their own customers are finding their website. Are South African users seeing the site up, is it loading properly?



Barnes went on to explain how most website monitoring services simply don’t think and act in this:



“Most website monitoring servers only allow website owners to check their website’s availability from random locations around the world that are often irrelevant to them? Does a South African website owner whose customers are all local really care if their site cannot be accessed in Sweden? How does that help?”



And with StatusCake.com deploying “Real Browser Testing” webmasters more than ever can truly tell what their customers are seeing. Daniel Clarke, co-founder of StatusCake explains more.



“Traditionally most website monitoring servers simply load the headers, and in rarer cases the body text as well”



He continued:



“But we’re not traditional, and we break the mold. We question why things have been done in the past and we challenge them. Come on, doing things the old fashioned way is great for detecting if the website is up or down – but it doesn’t even start to give you the full picture. What good is your site to a customer if a picture takes 30 seconds to load? It may be up, but will they hang around to find out more? No – they’re off down the road to one of your competitors”.



With almost 60% of all internet traffic in Africa originating from South Africa having a monitoring center there is important to StatusCake.



“And you know what’s important”, says Barnes “Customer service. We pride ourselves on outstanding Customer Service. Just because you’re online doesn’t mean you should resign yourself to an email and a support ticket number! We have Live Chat, and you can call us. And with only a two hour time difference between the UK and South Africa that means you can get hold of us at a time that’s convenient for you!”



So when your website next goes down you’ll be the first to know – no lost revenue, no loss of reputation. StatusCake.com can alert you via email, Twitter, push notifications for iOS and Android devices as well as SMS text messages via the Cell C, MTN and Vodacom networks.



