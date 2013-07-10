Stay-at-Home Filipina Mom Offers Expert SEO & Web Development Services

Mandaluyong City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Stay-at-home Filipina mom Jevelme Albeso-Frago is offering her expertise as an experienced Search Engine Optimization (SEO) professional. With adequate background in the said service, she also provides other related services including web development, content creation and management, and social media marketing.



Nowadays, having a website has become an imperative among businesses, especially those who need to gather more following and patronage, which in turn can be converted to sales and profit. However, the creation of the website itself is just one part of a multi-faceted game. With so many companies and individuals putting up their own sites on the Internet, everyone must play more actively and intelligently to stay ahead of the competition.



Businesses and people who are eager enough to gain Internet success should know more about SEO and web development better – and learn how to utilize it to their benefit. They can easily acquire this knowledge and advantage by getting the services of an adept specialist.



Jevelme Albeso-Frago is one of the trusted and experienced SEO specialists that operate in the Philippines. Her career started in 2008 when she first took data entry projects. From then on, she knew that online jobs such as this suit her personality and skills. In 2010, she has been given opportunities to try her hand in SEO and with adequate determination and willingness to learn, she became an expert in the field in her own right.



Since then, she has been accepting SEO assignments and related tasks from different clients, some of which are businesses while others are individuals who want to gain more organic traffic for their sites. Jevelme also managed to perform her professional duties while taking care of her daughter and husband and even finishing her college degree, as well.



When performing her SEO services, Jevelme focuses on maintaining a consistent search engine visibility so that a website’s traffic remains stable, thus increasing the number of a business’s customers. She also works to improve a site’s page rank while monitoring how it performs compared to the other websites in the client’s particular niche. She can conduct both on-page and off-page optimization, comprehensively focusing on all of the elements that make a website seen in the first pages of search results.



Aside from providing specialized and customized SEO, Jevelme has also ventured on offering services that are related to her expertise. This includes web development, social media marketing, and content creation and management. She performs all of these services in the comforts of her own home, allowing her to offer her specialties at affordable rates.



About Jevelme Albeso-Frago

Jevelme is a stay-at-home mom currently based in Manila, Philippines, home to some of the best search engine marketing and optimization professionals. She has been providing services to satisfied clients for over three years. She has handled numerous freelance projects and has also worked full-time for an establish BPO company in Manila before deciding to focus on freelancing for her to be able to spend more time with her family. Currently, she works with clients from the US, Canada, and Australia.



