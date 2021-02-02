Stay Clear of Data Corruption Issues with E-Tech's Data Repair Solutions

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- In order to be ordered correctly and placed correctly in the file, a file should ideally be under 200 MB to make it more manageable and easy for the software to keep the data in the correct order.



When a data file grows larger than the recommended size, it gets difficult to sustain the data and keep it in order, resulting in incorrect reports. Corruption within a file usually goes unnoticed if the files are not frequently used - until it reaches a level of severity where the data gets damaged or lost.



Common indicators of a damaged or corrupt file are frequent crashes and freezes, problems in opening QuickBooks company files, QuickBooks backup restore failure, theBalance Sheet out of balance in accrual basis, missing transactions and entries from "Lists", "accounts names" preceded by an asterisk (*), "paid bills and invoices" are reflected as unpaid and the "Transaction History" shows a negative balance remaining.



Data corruption can easily be fixed by tools provided within the QuickBooks Software program; however, simply fixing the corruption without focusing on the root cause which is the file size means the problem will return. QuickBooks Pro and Premier Files can be around the 250 MB mark, QuickBooks Enterprise is safe at the 500 MB mark.



To ensure that data is clear of corruption, it is also necessary to keep current with update patches, check database file fragments monthly, monitor your list size, and make a verified backup on a monthly basis.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are "connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar C Index error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks from version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro, Premier, Accountant or Enterprise version. This is a guaranteed service and unlike other services, there is never a charge the file cannot be repaired.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Repair Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/.



