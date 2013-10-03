Stay Fit Seniors: As U.S. 'Health Crisis' Worsens, Life-Changing New Book Empowers Seniors to Exercise, Eat Well & Prosper

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- It’s a shocking yet unsurprising fact; the United States spends more of its GDP on healthcare than any other nation in the world. While millions turn to the Government for answers, New York’s Dr. Roger A. Russo and Dr. Anthony Lauro are urging Americans, especially seniors, to point their fingers back at themselves and take responsibility for their poor lifestyle choices. In a bold effort to help older Americans improve their health, longevity and ultimately their country’s healthcare system, Russo and Lauro have released a compelling new book.



‘Stay Fit Seniors: Saving Seniors, Baby Boomers and America’s Healthcare Costs’ is the latest addition to the duo’s famed Stay Fit Seniors® brand.



Synopsis:



Stay Fit seniors® delves into the sad truth about America’s costly healthcare system. You will learn why and how the company came to be, how to be a Stay Fit Senior and why it’s essential to be proactive in your health by creating a healthcare team that starts with you.



As Dr. Russo explains, the book is the culmination of over a decade’s work.



“Eleven years ago I noticed that, while my parents benefited from Chiropractic and medical care, their lack of physical exercise caused further pain and health decline. This drove me to install and create a sophisticated circuit training program into my office for their use. After noticing overwhelming success, I partnered with Dr. Lauro to offer it to his patients, too. With increasing demand for our program, we both founded Stay Fit Seniors Inc. in 2006 and now offer our Stay Fit Circuit Physical Activity Wellness Programs™ to thousands of seniors and baby boomers across the country” he says.



Dr. Lauro states, “This book condenses all we offer and takes it into the hands of anyone willing to read it. Within the pages, readers will discover powerful and easy-to-implement life changes that will help them avoid disease, live longer and reduce their burden on our healthcare system.”



Chapters cover a myriad of topics including an exposé’ of U.S. healthcare, nutrition and vitamins needed for optimum health, in-depth analysis of popular supplements, why senior health is a shared responsibility and much, much more.



Dr. Russo believes that the book has wide and far-reaching appeal.



“It should be a priority read for seniors, baby boomers, caretakers, potential caretakers, healthcare professionals and even insurance companies who want to increase health and lower costs. Its part investigative-style overview of the U.S. healthcare system and part self-help book; the only title of its kind currently on the market,” he adds.



In previous years, fitness legend Jack LaLanne’s family spoke highly of Russo and Lauro’s passion and dedication to getting their message out to seniors from coast to coast.



Elaine LaLanne was previously quoted as saying, “Jack LaLanne always stressed ‘Life is great when you’re in shape.’ That statement is as true today as it was when he coined it over 60 years ago. Drs. Russo and Lauro have advocated his philosophy through their Stay Fit Seniors® Program. Both Jack and I applauded their efforts in the past and I want to wish them continued success.”



‘Stay Fit Seniors: Saving Seniors, Baby Boomers and America’s Healthcare Costs’ is due for imminent release and will be available through the book’s official webpage (launching soon): http://www.StayFitSeniorsBook.com.



In the meantime and for more information, visit: http://www.StayFitSeniors.com .



About Dr. Roger A. Russo

Dr. Roger A. Russo attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa and has been in private practice since his graduation in 1980. Dr. Russo has two United States patents, one of which is for the Chiroslide Leg Discrepancy Analyzer™, granted in 1995. He has been written up in numerous chiropractic trade and consumer newspapers and magazines. He is a business innovator, registered trademark holder and creator of delivering the care protocol of chiropractic and exercise. In 2004, he created Stay Fit Seniors Program and Workout Place, giving birth to and co-creating Stay Fit Seniors Inc. in 2006, as its President. Dr. Russo is still in private practice in Congers, NY, as a Chiropractor and Physical Activity Provider.



Dr. Anthony Lauro graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated in 1989 with honors in research. In 1991, his research study, “Chiropractic Effects on Athletic Ability” was published in the April issue of The Journal of Chiropractic Research and Clinical Investigation. Dr. Lauro developed “Chiroforce,” a patient education program for chiropractors to teach their patients the benefits of chiropractic care regarding improved athletic performance. He has been in private practice since 1989, joining his father Dr. Frederick J. Lauro, a 1956 Palmer graduate. Dr. Anthony Lauro co-created Stay Fit Seniors® Inc. as its Executive Vice President and is a Chiropractor and Physical Activity Provider in Garnerville, NY.