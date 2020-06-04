Stay in Coconut Grove and Save with the Welcome Back Promotion

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- The Welcome Back Promotion requires booking at least two nights at the Hotel Arya. To receive the discount, simply enter the code WB15 when booking a stay through the SoFLA Vacations website.



Located in the center of the ever-trendy Coconut Grove, the Hotel Arya boasts a luxurious bayside location where guests are encouraged to unwind with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. The resort features a great collection of original artwork by celebrated artists. While staying at the Arya Hotel, guests can expect a variety of grand amenities including a fitness center on the rooftop, a heated swimming pool, courts for playing squash, two restaurants serving delicious gourmet food, comfortable conference and meeting facilities and much more. Experience stunning views from this enchanting 22-story building located in one of Miami's most acclaimed neighborhoods.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.