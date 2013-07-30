Stay Relaxed on Feet All Day Long by Wearing Socks with Celliantfibers Inside

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Walking, exercising, running, dancing, and even standing, subject ones feet to the most grueling experience all through the day. Like rest of the body, feet too need utmost care. Treat them rightly and they will walk a long way. The key to minimizing the constant stress on feet and to keep them comfortable lies in wearing the right kind of footwear and socks.



Scientifically designed special socks, created using Celliant fiber, an innovative synthetic yarn with light reflective elements, are miles ahead of the so-called technologically advanced socks available in the market. Replete with a range of health benefits, these socks are ideal for diabetics, travelers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts. These socks will energize the feet and keep them fatigue-free all day long.



Approved by the American Podiatry Association, the diabetes socks are highly beneficial for diabetics afflicted with circulatory problems in the small blood vessels in their toes and feet. These socks help augment the vascular flow to the feet, effectively balance the body temperature, and also prevent the person from feeling cold in the feet, thus promoting an overall feeling of wellness.



Specially designed travel socks are available for regular commuters and for those who are working and require long hours of sitting or standing. Incorporating exceptionally effective ankle and leg compression properties, these socks fit snugly to the legs, feet and ankles, providing an enhanced sock wearing experience.



Athletes, runners, golfers and tennis players can intensify their performance by wearing active socks with mesh panels that wick away excess moisture from the feet, prevent blisters and irritation. The seamless non-binding design provides total comfort. Antibacterial, antifungal, antistatic and anti-odor, silver socks with a blend of Celliant and silver yarn further enhance the sporting experience.



About Agreatsock.com

These highly effective Reflexa socks are available at Agreatsock.com. Reflexa socks, designed by the Hurwitz Intersocks Corp, Italy in collaboration with Dr. Mark Warren, foot health specialist, will help ones’ feet to stay healthy, invigorate body and enable one to lead a better life. Made using Celliant fiber along with other superior quality components with Aegis, lycra, NanoGlide and Polyamide Nylon, these special socks are ideal for diabetics, travelers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City – Boynton Beach

State – Florida

Country – United States

Contact Name – Mark Warren

Contact Email – docssocks@gmail.com

Complete Address - 1325 South Congress Ave. Suite 108, Boynton Beach, Florida

Zip Code - 33426

Contact Phone – 561-369-3300

Website: http://agreatsock.com