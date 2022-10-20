NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Solar Modules Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Solar Modules market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Suntech (China), Sharp Solar (Japan), First Solar (United States), Trina Solar (China), Hanwha Solarone (China), Canadian Solar (Canada), SunPower (United States)



Definition:

Solar modules or solar panels observe sunâ€™s ray to produce electricity. Also known as photovoltaic (PV) cell, It is clean and renewable source of energy which reduces the dependency on fossil fuels. These panels are widely used to power various electronic devices, vehicles batteries and other gadgets. Also, the added benefit offered by their installation is that they are capable of decreasing carbon foot print. Installing a panel on standard house roof can eliminate up to 35,180 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year.



Market Trends:

Rise in Demand for High Crystalline Silicon PV Panel

Advent of Frameless Solar Panels



Market Drivers:

Growing Focus on Expansion of Renewable Energy Sources

Rising Commercial and Residential Installation of Solar Panels



Market Opportunities:

Growing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources in Emerging Countries

Emergence of Distributed Generation to Narrow Down the Gap Between Supply and Demand



The Global Solar Modules Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film), End Users (Residential, Commercial, Power Plants, Off Grid), Installation type (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)



Global Solar Modules market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Solar Modules market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Solar Modules

-To showcase the development of the Solar Modules market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Solar Modules market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Solar Modules

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Solar Modules market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



