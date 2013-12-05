Stay Up to Date with Obamacare Changes to Dental Coverage & Insurance

Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- One of the overlooked ways in which the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is set to impact patients is their dental coverage and dental insurance. That's why Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry to taking the time to educate all of their current and prospective patients on how Obamacare affects their dental coverage, insurance, and more.



The first key area in which Obamacare affects dental coverage is with pediatric coverage. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) stipulates that all children should have dental coverage. Current estimates show that between 10 and 15 million children do not, and so with the new system in place, many millions of children will begin to get important dental care and treatment they need.



This will provide a huge influx of new pediatric dental patients across the entire country, particularly in crowded and underserved urban areas, and the coverage will be achieved through new insurance exchanges, expanded Medicaid coverage, additions to employer provided insurance, and other avenues as well.



The benefit of so many uncovered children beginning to get dental coverage is wonderful. This will help find and stop larger dental health issues before they arise, and correct potential long-term problems.



Questions remain however if this will affect adults, and put many parents in a tough financial position, where perhaps they can afford to pay for their children's dental coverage, but not their own as they had been previously.



The second key area is with an excise tax on medical equipment of 2.3%. This impacts the dentist, who will likely have his or her costs increased on capital purchases and investments from the manufacturer. In turn, dentists may or may not need to pass on increased costs to their patients as well.



It's also important to keep in mind that the full impact of ACA on dental insurance and coverage will take time to come into effect and become apparent, but there are potentially many exciting benefits which patients and dentists alike should be able to capitalize on.



Visit Parmar Dentistry online at ParmarDMD.com, or call them directly at 410.531.5639 with any questions, or to schedule an appointment.