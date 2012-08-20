Stay Updated With the Latest Fashion With the Trendy Jelly Shoes

Semarang, Central Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- The jelly shoes or as popularly known - the jellies, are trendy shoes manufactured using PVC plastic. They come with a wide variety of colors, brands and materials that are integrated with a unique glitter. Its name is inspired by the translucent materials infused with a jelly-like sheen. The popularity of the shoes rose in mid-1980s when a pair was selling for less that US $1.



Just like other kinds of fads, the shoes have been revived for a number of times since 1990s. Back in 1980s, the shoe was considered a populist fashion, although their reputation was later reinterpreted by some high end fashion designers in the beginning of 21st century.



The original source of the jelly shoes is not well-known but, it is believed that they were initially made a France shoe maker after the World War Two. There was an extreme shortage of leather during the period hence leading to the shoe designers looking at other possibilities to solve the problem.



There is also another possible explanation that they might have been made back in late 1950s or early 1960s when plastic started gaining popularity. Many fashion designers began taking experiments using the material until. As early as 1982, a Brazilian shoe company known as Grandene claims to have launched the products in the US market. There is further evidence of the shoes to have existed even before this time since they are mentioned in an article that was published in 1980 by the New York Times.



The jellies wee initially considered women shoes since they were mostly worn by the ladies. Nevertheless, the designers have changed this trend by introducing a wide range of designs appropriate for women, young girls, men and kids. Irrespective of your age of gender, you can find a suitable pair of shoes that will complement your needs perfectly. Among her popular collections include: Hover lace kid, cobbler, hover slip leather, carlie wedges, fitflop fleur, cabanna 2 translucent, hover slips on kids cars, fitflop nubuck, fitflop ciela, jelly ribbon wedge Melissa 638 and sandal jelly motif hati just to mention a few. You’ll be spilt for choice with the more than 28 distinct designs.



If you are a fashion enthusiast, there are shoes with unique embellishment to help you stand out. For instance, The Mickey Goofy is decorated with Mickey Mouse figure; the Carlie Jane flower has attractive embroidery for kids and the Jelly flat ribbon Vivienne Westwood features a beautiful flower.



