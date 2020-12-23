Stay Well Under the 14,500 Name Limit for Pro and Premier with QuickBooks SuperCondense

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Sluggishness and slowness when performing transactions or processing payments in QuickBooks are the result of overgrown files.



Because QuickBooks holds such a large database of financial information, files are bound to grow larger in size especially if they are more than 5 to 10 years old. Intuit recommends size limits of a Pro and Premiere file to not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB.



Large files can cause glitches within QuickBooks like frequent crashes, loss of data and the inability to create a backup. "Data corruption, Unbalanced Balance Sheet reports, slow performance and constant errors are just some of the other effects of an overgrown file. Some can cause irreversible damage," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense is a service that has been widely used by hundreds of satisfied customers in the US, Canada, and UK. SuperCondene expels old data whereby the size of the file is deceased by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," Rocha said.



A smaller file brings about higher responsiveness and faster performance, stronger network stability, and makes it less prone to data corruption issues.



It also calls for customers, vendors and items to stay under the 14,500 limit for QuickBooks Pro and Premier and can convert large files to QuickBooks Online.



More service specifications for E-Tech's SuperCondense service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



